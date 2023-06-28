Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 India Dates Announced; Event to See Over 45,000 New Product Launches

Amazon will offer 10 percent instant discount on purchases using SBI and ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2023 15:02 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon is assuring same-day or very next-day delivery of products during the Prime Day 2023 Sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will kick off at 12am on July 15
  • This will be the seventh edition of the Prime Day sale event by Amazon
  • The sale event will be open exclusively to Prime members

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale dates are now official. The two-day online sale will begin in India on July 15. Like previous years, the offer sale will be exclusive to Prime members and the e-commerce company is promising exciting deals and offers on hundreds of products with new product launches, and more. The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will bring deals, discounts, and offers on products such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others. Additionally, Amazon is assuring 10 percent savings on payments through ICICI Bank cards and SBI credit cards.

On Wednesday, Amazon announced that its Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will kick off at 12am on July 15 and will remain live until July 16. The 48-hour sale event is confirmed to include more than 45,000 new product launches from over 400 Indian and global brands including OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, and Sony.

Further, the sale will also see more than 1,500 new product launches from over 110 small and medium businesses (SMBs) like Divine Feather, Pastel Homes, Macca, and Never Lose across categories including electronics, fashion & grooming, jewellery, and handmade products, says Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is said to offer up to 55 percent off on latest smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products. Amazon Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV and Kindle devices are also slated to receive discounts.

This will be the seventh edition of the Prime Day sale event by the US e-commerce giant. As always, the sale will be limited to Amazon Prime members. Customers using ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards and EMI transactions will get 10 percent discounts on various products during the sale.

There will be Amazon Pay-based offers as well. Further, Amazon Prime members can sign up for the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and avail of up to Rs. 2,500 discount and up to Rs. 300 cashback during the sale.

Amazon is assuring same-day or very next-day delivery of products for customers ordering from 25 Indian cities during the Prime Day sale.

As mentioned, the sale event will be open exclusively to Prime members. The company is currently charging Rs. 1,499 per year for Prime membership and Rs. 179 per month in India. The Prime membership includes free fast delivery on eligible items, unlimited streaming of the latest TV shows and movies, exclusive access to lightning deals and much more.

