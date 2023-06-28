Technology News

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Price Revealed on Amazon; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Rear Camera

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will support 120W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 June 2023 13:34 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is teased to launch with Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will be unveiled on July 4 in India
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to debut in the Rs. 35,000 price bracket

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will be launched in India on July 4 and it is confirmed to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. While the Vivo sub-brand has not provided details about the pricing of its new Neo series smartphone, a leak gives us a new hint. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G was tipped to debut in the Rs. 35,000 price bracket. The upcoming model will compete with the likes of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Realme GT Neo 3. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is teased to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon.

Amazon India has revealed that the phone would be priced at Rs. 33,999. A tipster had earlier claimed that the handset would be priced under Rs. 40,000. Based on the leaked Amazon price, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will go up against the likes of Vivo V27 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Realme GT Neo 3, which are in the same price bracket.

Meanwhile, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) tweeted a few specifications of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G on Tuesday. According to Brar, the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. It could carry a 5,000mAh battery and iQoo is expected to provide stereo speakers in the upcoming handset.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will be unveiled on July 4 in India. Ahead of the launch, Amazon and iQoo are teasing the specifications and design of the smartphone. It is confirmed to have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It will be offered in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame colour options and will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC with 120W fast charging support.

It is believed that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G might be a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition that was announced in December last year in China.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
