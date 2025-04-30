Apple has launched a new page on its website to help users know more about actors, artists, and athletes they love across devices. Dubbed Snapshot, it collates information from the Cupertino-based tech giant's three media distribution platforms — Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Podcasts. Pages on the website dedicated to each artist highlight their biography, content hub, and creations, such as films, music, and shows which are listed on various platforms.

Apple's Snapshot Hub

Apple says Snapshot is a place for users to discover “your favorites, at a glance”. It can be visited by navigating to the URL: https://snapshot.apple.com/. Each actor, artist, or creator listed on the platform has an “Explore” option. It opens up a dedicated hub which details their background data such as birth information, home origin, and the genre they're attributed with. Further, their career highlights and the shows, films or other work they've appeared in are also displayed.

Photo Credit: Apple

For example, pages dedicated to artists such as Dua Lipa, Kendrick Lamar, and the Weekend highlight their beginnings, accolades, and newest releases. Further, users can also discover their content posted on platforms such as Apple Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV+ via quick shortcuts. Meanwhile, Snapshot for actors like Austin Butler and Cate Blanchett aggregates their latest films and shows, along with their entire discography available on Apple's streaming platforms.

Similar information is provided for athletes such as Lionel Messi. Their Snapshot page details the records they hold, such as most goals in a calendar year, along with the teams they've been associated with in the past and present.

Unfortunately, there isn't a search option to find the actors, artists, or athletes you love. This means you'll have to look for the celebrity you wish to discover information about in the continuously scrolling carousel. This suggests that the introduction of Snapshot is perhaps an accidental release and the iPhone maker may introduce the search functionality, along with other potential new features, in the future.