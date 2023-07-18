The United Nations Security Council will hold its first formal discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) this week in New York, with Britain to call for an international dialogue about its impact on global peace and security.

Governments around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of emerging AI technology, which could reshape the global economy and change the international security landscape.

Britain holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this month and has been seeking a global leadership role in AI regulation.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.

In June, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed a proposal by some artificial intelligence executives for the creation of an international AI watchdog body like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Last week, Wall Street's top regulator said it was is developing rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence on trading platforms, which poses a risk of conflicts of interest, the agency chief said in a speech.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission will also need "new thinking" to confront challenges to financial stability presented by the use of technologies such as predictive analytics and machine learning, according to Chair Gary Gensler.

Gensler's remarks are part of a broader US government effort to promote what officials call "responsible" innovation while also managing what they say are threats the emerging technology poses to public safety.

If a trading platform's AI system considers the interest of both the platform and its customers, "this can lead to conflicts of interest," Gensler said, according to a copy of prepared remarks, adding that he had tasked SEC staff with recommending new regulatory proposals to address this.

