Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • AWS’ Transcription Service Now Supports Over 100 Languages With More Accurate Speech Recognition

AWS’ Transcription Service Now Supports Over 100 Languages With More Accurate Speech Recognition

Amazon Transcribe’s new model is trained using millions of hours of unlabelled audio data from over 100 languages.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 November 2023 13:13 IST
AWS’ Transcription Service Now Supports Over 100 Languages With More Accurate Speech Recognition

Photo Credit: Reuters

AWS customers can embed the speech-to-text tool into their apps

Highlights
  • Amazon Transcribe can create subtitles and meeting notes
  • The service now recognises accents, speech patterns with greater accuracy
  • AWS announced improvements to its AI services recently
Advertisement

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded the speech recognition abilities of its transcription tool. Amazon Transcribe, an automatic speech recognition (ASR) service, now offers support for over 100 languages, thanks to a new speech foundation model. The AWS service utilises machine learning techniques to automatically convert speech to text for businesses. Amazon Transcribe is used to transcribe customer calls, create subtitles and meeting notes, and detect harmful content in audio.

Announced at the AWS re: Invent event on Sunday, where the company showcased a slew of AI services now enhanced with foundation model (FM)-powered capabilities, Amazon Transcribe's new model is trained using millions of hours of unlabelled audio data from over 100 languages. According to AWS, its transcription tool can now learn inherent patterns of human speech across different languages and accents. The tool will now also ensure that traditionally under-represented languages are also recognised and transcribed accurately.

According to AWS, the new model increases the accuracy of the transcription service between 20 percent and 50 percent for most languages. “In addition to substantial accuracy improvement, this large ASR model also delivers improvements in readability with more accurate punctuation and capitalization,” the AWS blog announcing the new speech model said.

The new ASR model brings increased ease of use, customization, user safety, and privacy across all the 100+ languages, AWS said. “These include features such as automatic punctuation, custom vocabulary, automatic language identification, speaker diarization, word-level confidence scores, and custom vocabulary filter,” it added. AWS customers can embed the speech-to-text tool, which now offers expanded support for different accents, noise environments, and acoustic conditions, in their applications.

AWS customers using Amazon Transcribe service in batch mode can access the FM-powered speech recognition without having to change either the API endpoint or input parameters, the blog said.

In addition to an improved Amazon Transcribe, AWS has also brought enhancements to its other AI services. Amazon Personalize, which brings machine learning-powered personalization for customers, can now generate more compelling content and product recommendations. And Amazon Lex AI chatbot now provides accurate and conversational responses to FAQs.

Back in June, it was reported that AWS was considering using new AI chips from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). "We're still working together on where exactly that will land between AWS and AMD, but it's something that our teams are working together on," Dave Brown, vice president of elastic compute cloud at Amazon, had said at the time.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AWS, Amazon, Amazon Transcribe, AI, Speech to Text
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Bags Safety Certification in Korea

Related Stories

AWS’ Transcription Service Now Supports Over 100 Languages With More Accurate Speech Recognition
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy A05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi's HyperOS Will Roll Out to These Devices in December
  4. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  5. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Getting Android 14-Based One UI 6: Report
  7. Redmi 13C to Launch in India on This Date: Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Buying Your First Foldable? Here’s What You Need to Know
  9. iQoo 11, More iQoo Phones Get Discounts Ahead of iQoo 12 Debut: See Offers
  10. OnePlus 12 Said to Debut on December 5; Here Are Official Renders
#Latest Stories
  1. Standard Chartered Bank Joins China’s CBDC Pilot Trials : All You Need to Know
  2. Google Chrome, Calendar Apps Will Soon Drop Support for Outdated Android Smartphones
  3. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription, Unlimited 5G Data: See Price, Validity
  4. Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Features the Biggest Yakuza Map Ever, 9 Times Bigger Than Kamurocho
  5. AWS’ Transcription Service Now Supports Over 100 Languages With More Accurate Speech Recognition
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Bags Safety Certification in Korea
  7. iPhone 15 Series Display Shipments Reveal Increased Demand Compared to Previous Models: Report
  8. Tecno Spark 20C With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Listed on Official Site
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Retains Losses, Market Volatility Keeps Most Altcoins in the Reds
  10. Samsung Galaxy A05 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »