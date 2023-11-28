Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Bags Safety Certification in Korea

Samsung is reportedly planning to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17 in San Francisco to unveil the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. We haven't heard any official word about the release date of the flagships yet, but ahead of it, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been allegedly certified by the Korea Testing and Research Institute (KC). The handset that underwent testing was reportedly manufactured in Samsung Electronics' Gumi plant in Gyeongbuk and the Thai Nguyen plant in Vietnam.

As per a report by Newstomato (Korean), Galaxy S24 Ultra with model number SM-S928N received safety certification from the Korea Testing and Research Institute on November 20. This model number has popped up on different certification websites including Geekbench. The KC-certified handset was reportedly manufactured at Samsung Electronics' Gumi plant in Gyeongbuk and the Thai Nguyen plant in Vietnam.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was also recently spotted on the BIS website with model number SM-S928B/DS. Samsung is expected to use a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC on the upcoming phone with overclocked GPU and CPU cores. It is said to be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

Samsung is said to pack a quad rear camera unit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The handset might also feature a titanium frame.

A recent report stated that Samsung has decided to hold its Galaxy S24 Unpacked event on January 17 in San Francisco, California. If this turns out to be true, this would be an early timeline for Samsung. The last Galaxy Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23 series launch took place in February. The company will reportedly start taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra on the same day and general sales could begin on January 30.

