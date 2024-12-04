Technology News
Amazon Web Services (AWS) Launches Automated Reasoning Checks in Preview to Combat AI Hallucinations

The Automated Reasoning checks will be available within Amazon Bedrock Guardrails.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 17:34 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The Automated Reasoning checks is a variant of grounding tools used by Microsoft and Google

Highlights
  • The AWS service uses mathematical, logic-based algorithmic verification
  • Currently, the tool is only available in the US West (Oregon) AWS region
  • Users can add information and the service creates rules for the AI model
Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched a new service at its ongoing re:Invent conference that will help enterprises reduce instances of artificial intelligence (AI) hallucination. Launched on Monday, the Automated Reasoning checks tool is available in preview and can be found within the Amazon Bedrock Guardrails. The company claimed that the tool mathematically validates the accuracy of responses generated by large language models (LLMs) and prevents factual errors from hallucinations. It is similar to the Grounding with Google Search feature which is available on both the Gemini API as well as the Google AI Studio.

AWS Automated Reasoning Checks

AI models can often generate responses that are incorrect, misleading, or fictional. This is known as AI hallucination, and the issue impacts the credibility of AI models, especially when used in an enterprise space. While companies can somewhat mitigate the issue by training the AI system on high-quality organisational data, the pre-training data and architectural flaws can still make the AI hallucinate.

AWS detailed its solution to AI hallucination in a blog post. The Automated Reasoning checks tool has been introduced as a new safeguard and is added in preview within Amazon Bedrock Guardrails. Amazon explained that it uses “mathematical, logic-based algorithmic verification and reasoning processes” to verify the information generated by LLMs.

The process is pretty straightforward. Users will have to upload relevant documents that describe the rules of the organisation to the Amazon Bedrock console. Bedrock will automatically analyse these documents and create an initial Automated Reasoning policy, which will convert the natural language text into a mathematical format.

Once done, users can move to the Automated Reasoning menu under the Safeguards section. There, a new policy can be created and users can add existing documents that contain the information that the AI should learn. Users can also manually set processing parameters and the policy's intent. Additionally, sample questions and answers can also be added to help the AI understand a typical interaction.

Once all of this is done, the AI will be ready to be deployed, and the Automated Reasoning checks tool will automatically verify in case the chatbot provides any incorrect responses. Currently, the tool is available in preview in only the US West (Oregon) AWS region. The company plans to roll it out to other regions soon.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon, AWS, AI Hallucinations, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
India Blockchain Week Returns to Bengaluru, Sparks Dialogue on Security Gaps and Self Custody

