Technology News

Amazon Web Services May Use New AMD AI Chips

Amazon Web Services is the world's largest cloud computing provider.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 June 2023 09:34 IST
Amazon Web Services May Use New AMD AI Chips

Photo Credit: Reuters

AWS made the comments during an AMD event

Highlights
  • AI chip market is currently dominated by AMD-rival Nvidia
  • AWS has not made any public commitments to use AMD's new MI300 chips
  • AWS had declined to work with Nvidia on the DGX Cloud offering

Amazon Web Services, the world's largest cloud computing provider, is considering using new artificial intelligence chips from Advanced Micro Devices, though it has not made a final decision, an AWS executive told Reuters.

The remarks came during an AMD event where the chip company outlined its strategy for the AI market, which is dominated by rival Nvidia.

Despite AMD disclosing some technical specifications for an AI chip coming later this year that could in some ways beat Nvidia's best current offerings on some metrics, the news sent shares down after AMD did not disclose a flagship customer for the chip.

In interviews with Reuters, AMD Chief Executive Lisa Su outlined an approach to winning over major cloud computing customers by offering a menu of all the pieces needed to build the kinds of systems to power services similar to ChatGPT, but letting customers pick and choose which they want, using industry standard connections.

"We're betting that a lot of people are going to want choice, and they're going to want the ability to customize what they need in their data center," Su said.

While AWS has not made any public commitments to use AMD's new MI300 chips in its cloud services, Dave Brown, vice president of elastic compute cloud at Amazon, said AWS is considering them.

"We're still working together on where exactly that will land between AWS and AMD, but it's something that our teams are working together on," Brown said. "That's where we've benefited from some of the work that they've done around the design that plugs into existing systems."

Nvidia does sell its chips piecemeal but is also asking cloud providers if they are willing to offer an entire system designed by Nvidia in a product called DGX Cloud. Oracle is Nvidia's first partner for that system.

Brown said AWS had declined to work with Nvidia on the DGX Cloud offering.

"They approached us, we looked at the business model, and it didn't make a lot of sense," Brown said.

Brown said that AWS prefers to design its own servers from the ground up. AWS started selling Nvidia's H100 chip in March, but as part of systems of its own design.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AWS, AMD, AI, Amazon Web Services, Advanced Micro Devices, Artificial Intelligence, chip, AMD Chips, Nvidia, Oracle, Amazon
TRAI Directs Telecom Companies to Deploy AI-Based System to Detect, Crack Down on Senders of Pesky Texts

Related Stories

Amazon Web Services May Use New AMD AI Chips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  2. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  3. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera May Have These Upgrades Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  7. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Could Be Powered by This Snapdragon Chipset
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  9. Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS With Up to 30 Hours Battery Debut in India: See Price
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Fined $5 Million by Swedish Privacy Body for Breaching EU Data Rules
  2. Amazon Web Services May Use New AMD AI Chips
  3. TRAI Directs Telecom Companies to Deploy AI-Based System to Detect, Crack Down on Senders of Pesky Texts
  4. Carême: Apple TV+ Announces French Drama Series About Celebrity Chef-Turned-Spy
  5. Infinix Note 30 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of June 14 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 With Exynos W930 Chipset Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG Website: Details
  7. AMD Expected to Reveal Details on New AI 'Superchip' in Bid to Challenge Nvidia's Dominance
  8. Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Scheduled for July 11; Rear Panel Design Teased
  9. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Release Date Set for September 26, Gets New Action-Packed Trailer
  10. Uber, Ola Bike Taxis Will Be Impounded if They Don't Halt Operations in New Delhi
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.