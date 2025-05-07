Technology News
  Amazon Web Services Is Reportedly Working On an AI Powered Coding Agent

Amazon Web Services Is Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered Coding Agent

AWS’ AI-powered coding tool can reportedly tap into multiple AI agents and generate code in near real-time.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 20:26 IST
Amazon Web Services Is Reportedly Working On an AI-Powered Coding Agent

Photo Credit: Reuters

AWS is reportedly considering launching the coding-focused AI agent in June

Highlights
  • The AI coding agent is said to internally be called Kiro
  • Kiro is reportedly designed as a web and desktop app
  • The coding agent is said to accept multimodal input
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can generate code in real-time. As per the report, the project is internally being called Kiro, and it can tap into AI agents to complete complex coding tasks. The tool is said to be a comprehensive system capable of writing code, designing user interfaces (UIs), identifying glitches and bugs, and optimising existing code. It is said that the agentic tool is similar to Amazon Q, but broader in scope and capabilities. Amazon is reportedly planning to launch Kiro in June.

Amazon Is Reportedly Working on Coding Agent Kiro

According to a Business Insider report, Amazon's cloud computing platform AWS is developing an AI system with agentic capabilities that can handle end-to-end coding tasks. Citing an internal document obtained by the publication, the report claimed that Kiro can leverage AI agents to analyse user prompts and databases to generate code in “near real-time.”

Kiro is said to be developed as both a web app and a desktop app, which can connect to first-party and third-party AI agents. This means the tool operates as an AI agent orchestrator and is not limited to just the AI agents that Amazon develops. Additionally, the report claimed that the application can also connect to knowledge bases, extensions, and more, to draw information from them to complete tasks.

While the report did not specify, if the tool can also connect to repositories, it can understand and learn from the existing code base and adapt itself to write code that matches the style. Notably, Kiro is said to accept multimodal input, and developers can prompt it with visual diagrams and other contextual information.

The software development tool can perform a wide range of tasks. It can reportedly design technical documents, identify bugs and fix them, and optimise code for specific functions. The report did not mention the languages it can generate code in or whether it can transition code from one language to another.

Based on the report, it appears Amazon is also dipping its toes into the recent trend of vibe coding. The term refers to a new style of coding where, instead of writing code themselves, developers instruct generative AI systems to write, edit, test, and even deploy the code. This shifts the developers' role into a director who oversees and guides the project and brings the vision into the final product.

Further reading: Amazon, AWS, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Agent
