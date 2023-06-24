Technology News

Amazon to Invest Additional $15 Billion in India, Says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) said last month it will invest Rs. 1.06 trillion in the country by the end of 2030.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 June 2023 10:55 IST
Amazon to Invest Additional $15 Billion in India, Says CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion (roughly Rs. 21,314 crore) by 2030

Highlights
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) said last month it will invest 1.06 trillion
  • Google will open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City in India
  • Google is investing $10 billion in the India digitization fund

Amazon.com will invest an additional $15 billion (roughly Rs. 12,297 crore) in India, the company's Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his meeting on Friday.

The investment will take the e-commerce giant's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion (roughly Rs. 21,314 crore) by 2030, he said.

Modi and Jassy spoke about supporting Indian startups, creating jobs, enabling exports, digitization, and empowering individuals and small businesses to compete globally, an Amazon blog post said.

This announcement follows Amazon's cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) saying last month it will invest 1.06 trillion rupees ($12.9 billion) in the country by the end of 2030.

Separately, Google will open a global fintech operation center in GIFT City in India's western state of Gujarat, CEO Sundar Pichai told reporters in a video shared on Twitter by Reuters partner ANI company.

"We shared Google is investing $10 billion (roughly Rs. 81,980 crore) in the India digitization fund, and we are continuing to invest through that," Pichai said.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on further details of the new center, outside of business hours.

On the final day of his Washington trip, Modi met with US and Indian technology executives, including Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Pichai, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and appealed to global companies to "Make in India".

Recently, Amazon also made an announcement making it easy for Indian customers to exchange their Rs. 2,000 notes through top up on their Amazon Pay balances during cash-on-delivery orders. Customers can deposit cash of up to Rs. 50,000 per month, including notes of Rs. 2,000 denomination, Amazon said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, AWS, Google, Twitter
Byju's Investors Confirm Two Board Members' Resignations

Related Stories

Amazon to Invest Additional $15 Billion in India, Says CEO Andy Jassy
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  2. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  4. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  5. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  6. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Again: See Design
  7. Redmi May Soon Release a Note 13 Series Phone: Know More
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Arrive With a Major Design Change
  9. Elon Musk's Starlink Eyes India as Jio Mounts Resistance Over Auctions
  10. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro New Colour Options Leaked: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Invest Additional $15 Billion in India, Says CEO Andy Jassy
  2. Byju's Investors Confirm Two Board Members' Resignations
  3. Tesla's NACS to Become Important Component for All EVs in Washington State
  4. For EV Batteries, Lithium Iron Phosphate Becoming Material of Choice
  5. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach, AMOLED Display Launched: All Details
  6. Vivo X90s RAM and Storage Options Leaked; Could Come in 4 Colour Variants
  7. German Intelligence Unit BND to Use Dog-Themed NFTs to Fish for Cyber Talent: Details
  8. Realme Narzo 60 Series Storage Capacity Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Paytm Signs MoU With Arunachal Pradesh to Create Startup Ecosystem
  10. Redmi Note 13 Series Phone Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Website: Everything We Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.