Bing Chat Updated With Chat History, Charts and Video Overlay Features: All Details

Bing chat can now store and display your conversation history with the chatbot, just like OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 16:03 IST
Bing chat has also been updated with a feature to protect users' privacy when using documents

  • Microsoft's Bing chat was rolled out to all users earliier this month
  • You can now jump back into old conversations on Bing chat
  • Bing chat can also show charts and visualisations of answers with data

Bing chat has been updated with support for features like chat history, charts and visualisations, video overlays, privacy improvements, and the ability to export answers. Microsoft announced a few nifty upgrades for its generative AI tool earlier this month and has now confirmed that they are rolling out to users. The company announced on May 4 that it was eliminating its waitlist and expanding Bing chat access to all users, and previously imposed limits on asking queries have been silently lifted.

In a recent Microsoft Bing Blogs post, the company revealed that it has begun rolling out the much-awaited chat history feature for Bing chat. You can now see your previous chat threads with the AI chatbot on the right of the chat window and continue an older conversation. You can also rename, delete, export, or even share a chat thread with other users. OpenAI released its official ChatGPT app for iOS last week, which also features support for conversation history across devices.

Jumping back in to an old conversation on Bing chat
A major privacy improvement added to Bing chat is the ability to exclude records of conversations related to files on your PC — or content that is not part of Microsoft's search index. This functionality will prevent personal data from being included in the data used to train these generative AI tools.

Bing chat can also accompany responses containing numbers or statistics with charts and visualisations, according to Microsoft. This means that asking for the stock price of a listed company, or ranking cities in a country by population will see the chatbot provide graphs alongside the text results. Meanwhile, visual elements that are shown at the bottom of text-based answers for recipe-related queries have also been optimised.

Google demonstrated the ability to transfer results from its Bard chatbot to Google Docs, Gmail, and other services, and now Microsoft has rolled out a similar export feature that will allow users to send their chat results to a Microsoft Word document, a text file, or a PDF file.

Microsoft says it has also updated Bing chat with a new overlay for results that include a video response. This will allow you to watch full screen videos, and navigate the video with timestamps located on the right side of the display. Bing chat will also automatically suggest words when typing prompts, according to the company.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Bing chat, Microsoft, Bing, Chatbots, Bing chat history
