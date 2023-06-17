Microsoft announced new features and improvements to its AI-powered chatbot Bing Chat on Friday. Now, iPhone and iPad users can access Bing Chat through a dedicated iOS widget. This would allow users to directly engage with the chatbot without opening the app. Bing Chat already have a widget on Android. Additionally, Microsoft has expanded text-to-speech support for more than 30 additional languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu and Urdu. The latest update also brings improvement to the performance of the voice input button on the app.

Microsoft, via a blog post on Friday, announced the arrival of new features to Bing Chat. As mentioned, the company has introduced a Bing Chat iOS widget. This iOS widget would allow iPhone and iPad users to initiate a chat from their Home screen without opening the app. This feature is already available for Android users.

Further, the company is expanding voice language support for Bing Chat. It has released text-to-speech support for Indian languages like Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Languages including Arabic, Bulgarian, Catalan, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estonian, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Icelandic, Indonesian, Irish, Italian, Korean, Latvian, Lithuanian, Maltese, Marathi, Norsk Bokmal, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian will also get text-to-speech support.

Additionally, Microsoft has added an improvement to the performance of the voice input button on the Bing mobile app for iOS and Android. With this update, Bing Chat will now indicate that it is listening instantly after you tap it.

Microsoft continues to upgrade Bing Chat by releasing new features and improvements at regular intervals. Last month, the company rolled out a chat history feature for Bing Chat. This functionality displays previous chat threads with the AI chatbot on the right of the chat window. Users can also rename, delete, export, or even share a chat thread with others. The AI chatbot allows users to exclude records of conversations related to files on the PC and accompany responses with charts and visualisations.

