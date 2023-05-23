Technology News

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: All Details

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is expected to get a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 May 2023 16:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M54 5G (pictured) is offered in Dark Blue and Silver colour variants

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is likely to sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display
  • The phone could be powered by an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC
  • It is expected to be available in two storage variants - 128GB and 256GB

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is said to launch in India soon. The Galaxy F54 5G is expected to be powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos SoC. The handset is likely to be backed by a large 6,000mAh battery unit with 25W wired fast charging support. Ahead of any official announcement by Samsung, a new report has surfaced that has leaked design renders of the upcoming smartphone, which corroborates recent claims that the model will be rebadged Galaxy M54 5G, which was unveiled earlier this year.

A 91Mobiles report has leaked alleged design renders of the Galaxy F54 5G. The phone is seen in Dark Blue and Silver colour variants with a glossy gradient finish. The triple rear cameras are seen vertically arranged in three separate slightly raised circular modules encompassed by silver rings in the top left corner of the back panel. The LED flash unit is placed beside them.

Samsung Galaxy F54 91mobiles f54

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G leaked design renders
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The rear triple camera unit of the Galaxy F54 5G is expected to include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The report adds that the camera system will include features like super steady optimised image stabilisation (OIS), nightography, and Astrolapse, some of which are also mentioned in an earlier leak.

Moreover, Samsung's logo appears towards the bottom of the rear panel. The right edge of the handset with the power button and the volume rockers. It is likely that the side-mounted fingerprint sensor will be clubbed with the power button.

The front design of the phone remains unknown, but the report suggests that it will feature a waterdrop notch for the likely 32-megapixel front camera sensor at the top of the display and come with slim bezels.

Samsung's Galaxy F54 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is expected to be equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone could be powered by an in-house, octa-core Exynos 1380 5G chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Likely to pack a large 6,000mAh battery unit, the Galaxy F54 5G is expected to support 25W wired fast charging. The dual-SIM-supported handset is likely to be equipped with a hybrid slot and support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

The phone is expected to start at Rs. 33,000 in India, whereas another report suggested that the price of the Galaxy F54 5G is likely to be marked within Rs. 26,000 to Rs. 27,000. An earlier leak said that the high-end 8GB + 256GB variant could be priced at Rs. 35,999. The phone is also expected to launch in an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked: All Details
