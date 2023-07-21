Technology News

Chinese Hackers Breach Email Accounts of US Ambassador to China, Other Officials: Report

According to the officials, the hackers also accessed the email account of Daniel Kritenbrink, the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2023 10:55 IST
Chinese Hackers Breach Email Accounts of US Ambassador to China, Other Officials: Report

Microsoft revealed that the Chinese hackers have gained access to government email accounts

Highlights
  • Chinese hackers also breached the email of Commerce Secretary
  • The attack was targeted, according to a person briefed on the intrusion
  • The State Department discovered the intrusion on June 16

In yet another security breach by Beijing, China-based hackers breached the email accounts of the US Ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns as part of a recent targeted intelligence-gathering campaign, CNN reported on Thursday citing US officials.

According to the officials, the hackers also accessed the email account of Daniel Kritenbrink, the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia, who also travelled with Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China recently.

Earlier, Chinese hackers also breached the email of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and State Department officials in the weeks before State Secretary Antony Blinken visited Beijing in June, New York Times reported citing US officials.

Earlier, Microsoft revealed that the Chinese hackers with the intention to collect intelligence on the US have gained access to government email accounts.

The attack was targeted, according to a person briefed on the intrusion into the government networks, with the hackers going after specific accounts rather than carrying out a broad-brush intrusion that would suck up enormous amounts of data, as per the New York Times.

It is pertinent to mention that the State Department discovered the intrusion on June 16 and informed Microsoft that day, just ahead of Blinken's trip to Beijing, a US official said. He departed from Washington that evening.

After Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen also visited Beijing. President Joe Biden and Chinese Presient Xi Jinping, agreed in a meeting in Bali, Indonesia, last November to try to stabilize relations, but tensions between the two nations ramped up when the Pentagon discovered and shot down a Chinese spy balloon that was floating over the continental United States in early February. 

 

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hackers, Chinese hackers, Microsoft
Microsoft Hit With EU Antitrust Complaint From German Rival Over Teams' Inclusion to Office Bundle
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Slips Slightly Despite Most Altcoins Rallying With Profits Behind Ether

Related Stories

Chinese Hackers Breach Email Accounts of US Ambassador to China, Other Officials: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India at This Price: See Launch Offers
  2. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Aquaman 2 Finishes Third Reshoot Round, Affleck’s Batman Dropped: Report
  5. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G Specifications, Design Leaked: Check Here
  7. iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Get a Super Telephoto Periscope Camera
  8. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in India, Globally in January 2024: Details
  9. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  10. Netflix to Restrict Account and Password Sharing in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Slips Slightly Despite Most Altcoins Rallying With Profits Behind Ether
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Goes on Sale in India For the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. iPhone 15 Release Could Be Delayed Until October, Pro Models May Have Fewer Units Available at Launch: Reports
  4. Chinese Hackers Breach Email Accounts of US Ambassador to China, Other Officials: Report
  5. Microsoft Hit With EU Antitrust Complaint From German Rival Over Teams' Inclusion to Office Bundle
  6. Bank of Japan Initiates Discussion With 60 Firms on Pilot Programme for Digital Yen
  7. AI Being Misused for Creating Malicious Software, Claims Canadian Cyber Official
  8. PVR Inox Is Looking to Add Two More Superplexes This Year, One in Pune and Bengaluru Each
  9. ZTE Nubia Z50S Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 5,100mAH Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Indian AI Firm Saarthi.ai Allegedly Fired Employees, Withheld Salaries; CEO Clarifies Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.