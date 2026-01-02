Technology News
Samsung Unveils Freestyle+ Ahead of CES 2026, Touts AI-Powered Screen Optimisation Features

Samsung said Freestyle+ is designed for those who want a portable screen that adapts to its surroundings with minimal input.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 January 2026 13:44 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The new Samsung Freestyle+ improves upon its preceding model’s brightness levels

Highlights
  • The Freestyle+ will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas
  • It introduces AI OptiScreen with automatic focus and keystone correction
  • The Vision AI Companion brings Bixby-powered smart interactions
Samsung on Friday unveiled Freestyle+, its newest portable projector designed to bring smarter and flexible entertainment across a wide range of spaces. As per the South Korean tech conglomerate, it will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, which begins next week. The updated Freestyle+ builds on the design of the original model, while introducing a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-backed picture optimisation features.

Samsung Freestyle+ Unveiled

The new Freestyle+ projector is designed for users who want a portable screen that can adapt to its surroundings with minimal input, the company said in a newsroom post. One of its highlighted capabilities is AI OptiScreen, a set of AI-powered enhancements that include four notable features — 3D Auto Keystone, Real-time Focus, Screen Fit, and Wall Calibration.

Samsung claims the aforementioned features can automatically adjust focus, keystone correction, and screen alignment based on how and where the projector is placed. Courtesy of these improvements, the projector is claimed deliver a properly aligned image, irrespective of whether it is aimed at a wall, ceiling, or other uneven surfaces.

For an intelligent viewing experience, the brand is leveraging a personalised AI platform dubbed Vision AI Companion. It is said to offer integration of the Bixby virtual assistant with AI services from global partners for conversational interaction with on-screen content.

The new Samsung Freestyle+ also improves upon its preceding model's brightness levels. Its 430 ISO Lumens lamp is is claimed to achieve nearly twice the brightness of the previous generation. It features a cylindrical design and rotating stand return, which allows it to be positioned at different angles without additional mounts or tripods.

For audio, the projector comes with a 360-degree speaker. Apart from this, the Q-Symphony feature enables it to work in sync with compatible Samsung soundbars.

On the software front, the Freestyle+ projector integrates Samsung's smart TV platform. This is said to provide users with access to streaming apps, the Samsung TV Plus app, and the Samsung Gaming Hub, without requiring external hardware.

Samsung said that it will showcase the Freestyle+ at CES 2026. Pricing and availability details are yet to be announced.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

