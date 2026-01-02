Created by Jang Ho-gi and Baek Seon-Hye, Physical: Welcome to Mongolia is a popular Korean reality TV show that is now streaming on your digital screens. After a successful Physical Asia finale, Team Mongolia's captain will take the Korean Team on an epic adventure, where they will connect with the locals, explore the popular spots, and indulge in the rich culture. while fostering their cross-cultural friendship. The sequences of the show are light-hearted and take the viewers on a thoughtful journey through Mongolia.

When and Where to Watch Physical: Welcome To Mongolia

The show is now available to stream, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Physical: Welcome To Mongolia

This Netflix reality show will revolve around the Korean Team, who were invited by Bayarsaikhan, Mongolian Team Captain, during the word-exchange that happened on the Physical Asia finale, only if they won. Now, post-winning Asia, the Korean Team will be guided by Bayarsaikhan, where he will take them through the streets of Mongolia and show the true culture, beyond just the tourist spots. Further, the team will engage in new physical tests that will be performed at the picturesque locations. Also, the Koreans will explore traditional Mongolian Wrestling, archery, local delicacies, and horse riding. Eddie Williams, the Australian Strongman, will make a guest appearance.

Cast and Crew of Physical: Welcome To Mongolia

Directed by Jang Ho-gi PD, this Reality show stars Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Amotti, Kim Dong-Hyun, Eddie Williams, and Lkhagva-Orchir as self. Other potential appearances expected on the show include Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, Dulguun Enkhbat, and Khandsuren Gangtogtokh.

Reception of Physical: Welcome To Mongolia

The show started streaming on January 1st, 2026, and received a welcoming response from the viewers. The IMDb rating of the show is 8.0/10.