The most-awaited movie of the new year is now ready to hit the home screens. Haq is at the door now to knock. This real-life event inspired the story, shows the struggle of Shah Bano Begum, who led a case to get a divorce from his man legally. This case turned out to be a landmark for others, and it changed the long-term going on practice for muslim women in India. Those who could not see it in theatres can watch it soon on OTT.

When and Where to Watch

You can see Haq online on Netflix on January 2, 2025, and it was on celluloid on November 7, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The story starts with Shazia, who is a homemaker and an uneducated woman who ties the knot to Abbas Khan, a diligent advocate. Abbas suddenly got another wife at home. Further, he ended this marriage by triple talaq. Shazia stood by her and began her legal battle against him. What keeps you hooked throughout is the strong performance by the actors. Yami Gautam offers a great portrayal of Shazia and hits the audience right. There are many effective moments, like in one of Yami's dialogues, Apne Doosri Shadi Kar Li, goeas straight to the heart. The scene of the courtroom gives the occasional tip into this perfect melodrama, which matches the POV of the writer to the audience.

Cast and Crew

The movie stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, who are the main leads. There are many other supporting actors playing important roles. Suparn S. Varma is the director of the film.

Reception

Haq could not do much great at the box office, although critics have found it to be a perfect piece for women's rights with an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10.