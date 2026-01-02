Technology News
120 Bahadur Now Available for Rent Online: Know Where to Watch This Patriotic Film

120 Bahadur is a Farhan Akhtar-starrer historical war film that explores the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film is now available for rent on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 January 2026 15:35 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Highlights
  • 120 Bahadur is a historic war film
  • It follows the battle of Rezang La during 1962
  • Now available for Rent, only on Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Razneesh Gahi, 120 Bahadur is a historical war film that has finally completed its theatrical run and has made its debut on digital screens too. The film revolves around the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, where 120 soldiers from India's 13 Kumaon Regiment faced over 3000 Chinese troops, without the artillery support, and extreme cold. The film explores their legendary flight and the unity they showcased while fighting the Chinese invasion. The sequences are truly emotional.

When and Where to Watch 120 Bahadur

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for Rent. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of 120 Bahadur

Based on true events from the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, this film follows Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (Played by Farhan Akhtar) and his 120 fearless soldiers as they are tasked with defending the Chushul Valley against the Chinese Invasion. The film further delves deeper into their fight against heavily numbered over 3000 Chinese Troops, while these 120 soldiers courageously battled with their rifles and bayonets. The film explores themes of commendable determination, teamwork, and sacrifice of the brave hearts, paying tribute to the Indian Army.

Cast and Crew of 120 Bahadur

Written by Sumit Arora and Rajiv G. Menon, this film stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Other cast members in the prominent roles are Vivan Bhatena, Dhaveer Singh, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, and more. The music composers of the film are Amit Trivedi and Satish Raghunathan.

Reception of 120 Bahadur

The film hit the theatres on November 21st, 2025, where it was welcomed with a heartwarming response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.5/10.

Further reading: 120 bahadur, historical war film, Sino-Indian war, Prime video, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
