OnePlus Turbo specifications and features have been surfacing online for a while. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed that it will launch the OnePlus Turbo series in China soon. On top of this, the lineup is now available for pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store for a small fee. This comes soon after the live images of the OnePlus Turbo were leaked online, suggesting that it might carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped deco. Moreover, it is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series chipset, paired with a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in China

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it will soon launch the OnePlus Turbo series in China. However, the tech firm is yet to reveal the key specifications, features, design, colourways, and the exact launch date for the upcoming lineup. Moreover, the number of phones and their names that will be unveiled as part of the OnePlus Turbo series are also not revealed. More details about the smartphones are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Additionally, the OnePlus Turbo series is now available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store. Customers in the country can book the smartphone at a token price of CNY 1 (about Rs. 13). Unfortunately, the listing does not reveal any other details about the smartphone. Separately, the tech firm has revealed on Weibo that the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus Turbo series will debut as a mid-range phone.

Recently, the purported renders of the OnePlus Turbo surfaced online. The smartphone was shown in a green shade with a hole-punch cutout display, which is expected to house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It appeared with a square-shaped rear camera module, which houses dual rear cameras. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the handset, while the left side will be left clean, the images suggest. The rear panel is expected to be made of plastic, too.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Turbo will reportedly be equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Reports also suggest that the phone will pack a 9,000mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging. It is expected to launch select global markets, including India, as part of the Nord lineup.

