Lenovo has launched the Watch GT Pro in China. The new wearable from Lenovo features a 1.43-inch display and offers dual-frequency GPS for outdoor tracking. The smartwatch supports over 170 sports modes and carries a 470mAh battery. It also offers 5ATM water resistance. The Lenovo Watch GT Pro monitors heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), and sleep. The new model offers Bluetooth calling support as well. The Lenovo Watch GT Pro is claimed to last up to 27 days on a single charge.

Lenovo Watch GT Pro

The Lenovo Watch GT Pro is priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs.). It is currently up for purchase in China through JD.com

Lenovo Watch GT Pro

The Lenovo Watch GT Pro features a 1.43-inch display with 466x466 resolution. The display has Corning Glass protection. The wearable is built with a zinc-magnesium alloy frame, and has a nylon and fibreglass back case. It sports stainless steel buttons. The smartwatch comes with a silicone strap.

For accurate positioning, the Lenovo Watch GT Pro supports dual-frequency GPS for accurate positioning. It has sensors to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep, and stress. It also includes features like breathing training and health reminders. For fitness enthusiasts, the wearable provides more than 170 sports modes. It also has inhalation and exhalation exercises.

The Lenovo Watch GT Pro supports Bluetooth calling, which allows users to answer incoming calls and make calls without taking out their phone. The smartwatch has customisable watch faces and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It has 5ATM (50-meter) certification.

Other smart features available on the Lenovo Watch GT Pro include Alipay payment, compass, message alerts, weather alerts, remote camera control, phone finder, and voice assistant.

The Lenovo Watch GT Pro houses a 470mAh battery, which is advertised to deliver battery life ranging from seven days to 27 days based on usage. The wearable can be charged via a magnetic charging cable, and the company says it takes approximately 3 hours to fully charge.