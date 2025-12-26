Madden OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch John Madden’s Starrer Online?

Inspired by a true story, Madden is an upcoming American biographical movie that follows the journey of legendary football coach John Madden. Starring Nicolas Cage in the lead role, this film explores Madden's inspiring journey from the Oakland Raiders to achieving the Super Bowl Victory. Also, the film will delve deeper into instances where his partnership with AI Davis leads him to create one of the best video game franchises. The sequences of the film are thought-provoking, dramatic, and massively inspiring.

When and Where to Watch Madden

The film will drop on Thanksgiving 2026, i.e., November 26, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madden

This film will explore the journey of John Madden (Nicolas Cage), which will commence from his early coaching days and his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, and later cover his role of becoming one of the most successful head coaches. Furthermore, the film will delve into his partnership with AI Davis (Played by Christian Bale), where his team will bag the title of the Super Bowl for the first time. However, the sequences will explore his dramatic early retirement and his entry into the area of commentary and game creation. Additionally, his association with a former Harvard Programmer to create the first football video game will be highlighted.

Cast and Crew of Madden

Written and directed by David O. Russell, the film stars Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale in the key roles. Other cast members include Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, Joel Murray, and more. Cambron Clark has co-written the film, whereas Alan Baumgarten is the editor.

Reception of Madden

The film is yet to be released on digital platforms; henceforth, the IMDb rating of the film is unavailable.