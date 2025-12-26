Technology News
English Edition

Madden OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch John Madden’s Starrer Online?

Get ready to witness the inspiring journey of John Madden, whose life takes a turn when he transforms from a head coach to creating a football video game franchise.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 December 2025 15:05 IST
Madden OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch John Madden’s Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Threads

From the sidelines to the screen—John Madden’s inspiring legacy unfolds.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Madden is an upcoming American Biographical film
  • It stars Nicolas Cage in the lead role
  • Streaming this Thanksgiving, only on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Inspired by a true story, Madden is an upcoming American biographical movie that follows the journey of legendary football coach John Madden. Starring Nicolas Cage in the lead role, this film explores Madden's inspiring journey from the Oakland Raiders to achieving the Super Bowl Victory. Also, the film will delve deeper into instances where his partnership with AI Davis leads him to create one of the best video game franchises. The sequences of the film are thought-provoking, dramatic, and massively inspiring.

When and Where to Watch Madden

The film will drop on Thanksgiving 2026, i.e., November 26, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Madden

This film will explore the journey of John Madden (Nicolas Cage), which will commence from his early coaching days and his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, and later cover his role of becoming one of the most successful head coaches. Furthermore, the film will delve into his partnership with AI Davis (Played by Christian Bale), where his team will bag the title of the Super Bowl for the first time. However, the sequences will explore his dramatic early retirement and his entry into the area of commentary and game creation. Additionally, his association with a former Harvard Programmer to create the first football video game will be highlighted.

Cast and Crew of Madden

Written and directed by David O. Russell, the film stars Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale in the key roles. Other cast members include Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, Joel Murray, and more. Cambron Clark has co-written the film, whereas Alan Baumgarten is the editor.

Reception of Madden

The film is yet to be released on digital platforms; henceforth, the IMDb rating of the film is unavailable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Primevideo, Biography, Film, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Turbo Series Launch Teased, Pre-Orders Open in China: See Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Madden OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch John Madden’s Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Tipped to Start RAM Manufacturing Amid Global Shortage
  2. Xiaomi 17 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched at This Price
  3. Motorola Signature Series India Launch Set for Flipkart Reveal This Week
  4. Realme 16 Pro Will Launch in India With This MediaTek Chip, Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Spotted on Brazil's Anatel, Battery Capacity Tipped
  6. Google's NotebookLM to Reportedly Add a Lecture Mode to Audio Overviews
  7. Xiaomi Watch 5 With an EMG Sensor Launched at This Price
  8. Poco M8 5G Design, Camera Details Teased Ahead of India Launch
  9. Xiaomi Buds 6 With Harman-Tuned Audio Launched at This Price
  10. Possible Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Database With 90W Support
#Latest Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, Chipset, More Details Revealed Ahead of Launch: See Expected Features
  2. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Is Free Right Now on Epic Games Store: How to Redeem
  3. Google’s NotebookLM to Reportedly Add a Lecture Mode to Audio Overviews; Teases New British Accent
  4. Honor Power 2 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC; iPhone Pro-Like Design Leaks
  5. Lenovo Watch GT Pro Launched With 1.43-Inch Display, SpO2 Monitor: Price, Specifications
  6. Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  7. Madden OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch John Madden’s Starrer Online?
  8. OnePlus Turbo Series Launch Teased, Pre-Orders Open in China: See Expected Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Steadies as Holiday Trading Sets the Tone
  10. Love U Muddu OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Kannada Romantic Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »