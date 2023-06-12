Technology News

DPI Framework Future of Digital Governance for India, World: Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The move towards a global DPI framework is about addressing the fact that technology must be inclusive and must empower all.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 12 June 2023 19:32 IST
The Minister termed digital economy as powerful opportunity, DPIs as enabler of that powerful opportunity

Highlights
  • The minister was speaking at the Global DPI Summit in Pune
  • The DPI is not a 'one shoe fits all' model, he said
  • DPIs are a force multiplier for the population that wants to progress

The digital economy is a powerful opportunity with digital public infrastructure as a key enabler, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Monday adding India has demonstrated that DPIs are a "force multiplier" for the population that wants to progress and develop.

Speaking at the Global DPI Summit in Pune, the Minister of State for IT and Electronics said DPI framework is the future of digital governance for India and the world.

"Over $400 billion (nearly Rs. 32,991,000 crore) have been transferred from the government to the citizens of India over the last five years without any leakage and without any intimidation, that is the power of DPI and that is the power that India has demonstrated," Chandrasekhar said.

He added, "The partnership that we are today proposing around the DPI is truly a ‘win-win' for all those nations around the world that in a sense have lagged behind in digitalisation."

The Minister termed the digital economy as a powerful opportunity and DPIs as an enabler of that powerful opportunity.

"The India stack and the global DPI summit and the conversations around it are aligning with India's presidency vision of `Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' where we work as one family for the betterment of our collective future using technologies and DPIs at its core," Chandrasekhar said.

The move towards a global DPI framework is about addressing the fact that technology must be inclusive and must empower all.

"The momentum generated during India's presidency has significantly garnered visibility for the DPI approach, we have witnessed endorsement at the SCO digital ministers' level as well as during the quad leaders' meet as well in the Indo-EU trade and technology council meetings," the minister said.

The DPI is not a 'one shoe fits all' model, he said, adding it is really about using the power of open source, power of partnership and collaborations in creating innovative DPI platforms that work for that country, and for its people.

The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has demonstrated repeatedly across the length and breadth of the nation that DPIs are a force multiplier for the population that wants to progress and develop, Chandrasekhar said.

"We have floated a concept of One Future Alliance, a voluntary initiative that aims to bring together all countries, all stakeholders to synergise, to shape, to architect and design the future of DPIs that can be used by all countries and all people," Chandrasekhar said.

Further reading: DPI framework, Digital Public Infrastructure, digital economy
