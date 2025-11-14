Technology News
Centre Notifies DPDP Rules 2025, RTI Amendment 2025 Comes Into Force

The DPDP Act will be enforced in staggered phases over a period of 18 months.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2025 15:33 IST
Centre Notifies DPDP Rules 2025, RTI Amendment 2025 Comes Into Force

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Data Fiduciaries are also responsible for undertaking annual Data Protection Impact Assessment

  • In the DPDP Act, Rules 1, 2 and 17–21 take effect immediately
  • Data Fiduciaries to send independent, plain-worded privacy notices
  • The Government has also set guidelines for Consent Managers
The Centre, on Friday, notified the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2025, bringing some of the rules into effect immediately. The notification comes nearly 10 months after the DPDP Rules, 2025, a draft of the bill was circulated in January. Among the rules that come into effect now is the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, amendment. The rules entrust Data Fiduciaries with several key responsibilities, including adopting technical and organisational measures to ensure that a parent can give their consent before a minor's data can be processed.

Centre Notifies DPDP Act, 2025 Rules After Two Years

In a notification published by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the government shared the rules under the act, as well as the roadmap towards its enforcement. Interestingly, instead of bringing the entire act into force immediately, the Centre has taken a staggered approach, rolling out the rules in several phases over a period of 18 months.

One of the rules that comes into effect immediately aims to protect the privacy of public officials, enforcing the recent amendment to the RTI Act, 2025. The DPDP Act also establishes the Data Protection Board of India and finalises the number of members in the board.

Developing. . .

Further reading: DPDP Act, Digital Personal Data Protection Act, India, Data Privacy


