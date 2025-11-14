Centre Notifies DPDP Rules 2025, RTI Amendment 2025 Comes Into Force

The Centre, on Friday, notified the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2025, bringing some of the rules into effect immediately. The notification comes nearly 10 months after the DPDP Rules, 2025, a draft of the bill was circulated in January. Among the rules that come into effect now is the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, amendment. The rules entrust Data Fiduciaries with several key responsibilities, including adopting technical and organisational measures to ensure that a parent can give their consent before a minor's data can be processed.

Centre Notifies DPDP Act, 2025 Rules After Two Years

In a notification published by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the government shared the rules under the act, as well as the roadmap towards its enforcement. Interestingly, instead of bringing the entire act into force immediately, the Centre has taken a staggered approach, rolling out the rules in several phases over a period of 18 months.

One of the rules that comes into effect immediately aims to protect the privacy of public officials, enforcing the recent amendment to the RTI Act, 2025. The DPDP Act also establishes the Data Protection Board of India and finalises the number of members in the board.

Developing. . .