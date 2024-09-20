Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 60,000; Amazon Offers Lower Price Ahead of Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 60,000; Amazon Offers Lower Price Ahead of Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 is equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 September 2024 17:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 60,000; Amazon Offers Lower Price Ahead of Sale

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 (pictured) is available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in India at Rs. 74,999
  • The company is currently selling the handset at Rs. 59,999
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 price in India is likely to drop during Amazon's sale
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S24 is now available at a discounted price on the company's website, the South Korean firm said on Friday. The promotional price is part of a limited period festive offer, according to Samsung. Customers will be able to purchase the company's latest flagship Galaxy S series phone for less than Rs. 60,000 via the company's website and offline retail stores. However, the phone is available at an even lower price on Amazon, and buyers might want to wait for a few more days before purchasing the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Discounted Price in India vs Amazon Price

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently priced at Rs. 59,999 in India, as part of the company's ongoing festive offer. This price is inclusive of a Rs. 12,000 instant cashback offer and a Rs. 3,000 upgrade bonus (or bank cashback). Meanwhile, the site is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 40,000 when trading in an eligible smartphone. The Galaxy S24 was launched in India in January at Rs. 74,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

samsung s24 amazon price samsung s24

Samsung Galaxy S24 is already available at a cheaper price ahead of the upcoming sale
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

It's worth noting that this isn't the lowest price that you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24. On Amazon, the handset is currently priced at Rs. 57,490. Customers can also exchange an eligible handset on the e-commerce website to further lower the price of the handset by up to Rs. 24,250.

With the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale just around the corner — the sale begins on September 27 — it might be a good idea to wait for another week before purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S24. The price of the handset has previously dropped under the Rs. 56,000 mark, and Amazon's biggest sale event of the year could bring additional discounts on the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 on top. It sports a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz-120Hz. In India, the Galaxy S24 is powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It is equipped with 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 has a 12-megapixel selfie camera located in a centre-aligned hole punch cutout.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.  The Galaxy S24 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging support along with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 147x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 167g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S24 Discount, Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications, Samsung
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Social Media Users Lack Control Over Data Used by AI, US FTC Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 60,000; Amazon Offers Lower Price Ahead of Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Tipped to Launch With Up to 24GB of RAM, Higher Price Tag
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: iPhone 13, Galaxy S23 Ultra Discounted
  3. iPhone 16 Series Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  4. Vivo V40e India Launch Scheduled for Next Week; to Get 5,500mAh Battery
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Kickstarter Deals on These Phones Go Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s macOS Sequoia Update Reportedly Causing Issues With Multiple Security Tools
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Discounts on iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Revealed
  3. iPhone 16 Available for Purchase With 10-Minute Delivery via Blinkit, BigBasket in Select Cities
  4. Google Chrome Passkey Support Gets an Improvement Allowing Users to Sync Across Devices
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024: Deals on Poco F6 5G, Poco X6 Pro 5G and More Poco Phones Revealed
  6. Disney to Stop Using Salesforce-Owned Slack After Hack Exposed Company Data: Report
  7. Huawei Watch D2 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, 24-Hour Blood Pressure Monitoring Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Temporarily Drops Under Rs. 60,000; Amazon Offers Lower Price Ahead of Sale
  9. Social Media Users Lack Control Over Data Used by AI, US FTC Says
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Kickstarter Deals on OnePlus 11R, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and Other Smartphones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »