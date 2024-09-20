Samsung Galaxy S24 is now available at a discounted price on the company's website, the South Korean firm said on Friday. The promotional price is part of a limited period festive offer, according to Samsung. Customers will be able to purchase the company's latest flagship Galaxy S series phone for less than Rs. 60,000 via the company's website and offline retail stores. However, the phone is available at an even lower price on Amazon, and buyers might want to wait for a few more days before purchasing the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Discounted Price in India vs Amazon Price

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently priced at Rs. 59,999 in India, as part of the company's ongoing festive offer. This price is inclusive of a Rs. 12,000 instant cashback offer and a Rs. 3,000 upgrade bonus (or bank cashback). Meanwhile, the site is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 40,000 when trading in an eligible smartphone. The Galaxy S24 was launched in India in January at Rs. 74,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is already available at a cheaper price ahead of the upcoming sale

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

It's worth noting that this isn't the lowest price that you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy S24. On Amazon, the handset is currently priced at Rs. 57,490. Customers can also exchange an eligible handset on the e-commerce website to further lower the price of the handset by up to Rs. 24,250.

With the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale just around the corner — the sale begins on September 27 — it might be a good idea to wait for another week before purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S24. The price of the handset has previously dropped under the Rs. 56,000 mark, and Amazon's biggest sale event of the year could bring additional discounts on the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S24 runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 on top. It sports a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz-120Hz. In India, the Galaxy S24 is powered by an Exynos 2400 processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It is equipped with 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The Galaxy S24 has a 12-megapixel selfie camera located in a centre-aligned hole punch cutout.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy S24 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 25W charging support along with Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare support. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 147x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 167g.

