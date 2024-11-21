Technology News
Disney Bets on Korean and Japanese Originals in Asia Growth Push

Anime remains a major draw for audiences, Disney said in a statement.

By Sohee Kim, Bloomberg | Updated: 21 November 2024 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Disney's investment in Korean and Japanese titles comes as it adjusts its profitability strategy

Highlights
  • Disney+ has renewed superhero drama Moving for a second season
  • The company is also deepening its partnership with Kangfull
  • Disney+ is turning its Twisted Wonderland mobile game into anime series
Walt Disney Co. is investing in Japanese anime exclusives and extending a Korean superhero franchise as part of its push for a bigger slice of the Asian streaming market.

Disney+, the expanding Netflix rival, has renewed superhero drama Moving for a second season, the Burbank, California-based company said at its APAC content showcase in Singapore on Thursday. The series, created by South Korean webtoon artist Kangfull, blossomed into a global hit and earned more than 10 industry awards, Disney said. The company is also deepening its partnership with Kangfull with the upcoming horror mystery series Light Shop.

Beyond loading up on more Korean content, Disney+ is turning its Twisted Wonderland mobile game, developed in-house with manga artist Yana Toboso, into an animation series next year. The franchise has already branched out into novels and manga, and its addition to Disney's streaming platform is the next step in expanding to new formats and mediums. 

Disney+ will also have exclusive rights to distribute some anime titles from Kodansha, one of Japan's biggest publishing houses, including the second season of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! 

Anime remains a major draw for audiences, with top-performing titles including Sand Land: The Series by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Disney said in a statement. The company's investment in Korean and Japanese titles comes as it adjusts its strategy to boost profitability.

Disney is focusing on select Asian markets to help scale up the local subscriber base and draw international viewership, while cutting content investment in Southeast Asia. Its India operation merged with Reliance Industries's media business to form a joint venture called JioStar. 

“Stories produced in Asia-Pacific have become a staple in general entertainment consumption – they are world-class productions, with growing global resonance and deep passionate fandoms worldwide,” said Carol Choi, executive vice president for original content. “Our content strategy remains focused on curating premium, talent-driven originals from the region.”

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Disney, Asia, Anime, Reliance, Disney Plus, Walt Disney
