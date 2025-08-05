Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities

DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities

The Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) was first introduced in May.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 August 2025 16:56 IST
DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities

Photo Credit: DoT

FRI is a metric that can detect and flag mobile numbers associated with financial fraud

Highlights
  • FRI is reportedly flagging 2,000 high-risk phone numbers daily
  • The system uses AI-based pattern matching to detect numbers
  • DoT reportedly said FRI prevented fraud worth crores last month
Advertisement

The Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) has reportedly blacklisted between 3,00,000 to 4,00,000 SIM cards that were linked with fraudulent activities. According to the report, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool flags as many as 2,000 high-risk phone numbers on a daily basis. FRI was first introduced by DoT in May, and it is based on an analytical tool developed by the Digital Intelligence Platform. It can detect mobile numbers that have either been used in financial fraud or have a high possibility of being used.

DoT's FRI System Cracks Down on Financial Fraud

According to The Economic Times, FRI has detected and blacklisted up to 4,00,000 SIM cards associated with fraudulent activities since being operational. Citing government data, the report claimed that the tool is detecting 2,000 mobile numbers daily. These numbers are said to be flagged as high-risk for being involved with investment or job scams.

Additionally, a senior DoT official told ET that these directly flagged numbers are then used to find more SIM cards on the network via AI-powered pattern matching. The official reportedly also highlighted that FRI has helped UPI platforms such as GPay, PhonePe, and Paytm prevent potentially fraudulent transactions worth crores of rupees, just in the previous month.

In July, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advised all Scheduled Commercial Banks, Small Finance Banks, Payments Banks, and Co-operative Banks to integrate FRI into their systems. Due to this integration, the tool's time-to-action on fraud accounts has also been reduced to a few hours, the official told the publication. “This also signals increasing maturity of DoT's Digital Intelligence Platform, which was launched with the aim of real-time data exchange among stakeholders,” the unnamed DoT official was quoted as saying.

The indicator was first introduced in May as a new way to combat India's evolving landscape of financial fraud. It was primarily designed to solve the issue that bad actors frequently change phone numbers they use to carry out scams with. This means traditional systems cannot flag a number unless it has been used to carry out a scam.

In contrast, FRI uses multiple different metrics and AI capabilities to indicate numbers that have a “risk” of being involved with scams. These numbers are then further analysed using government databases, and then a risk rating (between low, medium, and high) is assigned to them.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Department of Telecommunications, DoT, Financial Fraud Risk Indicator, FRI, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Related Stories

DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): See List
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Websites
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 Review
  4. Poco M7 Plus Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 2025 Review: Powerful and Flashy
  6. Instagram's New Creator Features Can Help Monitor Audience Growth Metrics
  7. Perplexity Might Be Using Illegitimate Means to Scrape Websites' Data
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With These Benefits
  9. This WhatsApp Feature Will Let You Chat With Users Who Don't Have the App
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Evaluates Tandem OLED Technology for Future iPhone Models
  2. DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities
  3. Perplexity Is Using Stealth Bots and Breaking Website Directives to Fetch Data, Says Cloudflare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With Extended Warranty, Samsung Knox Suite
  5. WhatsApp's Guest Chats Feature Could Enable Communication With Users Who Don't Have an Account
  6. Apple Said to Delay Launch of Larger 18.8-Inch Foldable Device Beyond 2027
  7. OpenAI Adds Break Reminders to ChatGPT, Tightens Policy on Personal Advice
  8. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre-Loading Now Available
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price and Specifications Revealed via Retail Websites
  10. Oppo K13 Turbo Series With Built-in Active Cooling Fans to Launch in India on August 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »