Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

The Sony DualSense Wireless Controller, which retails at Rs. 6,390 is available for Rs. 5,799.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 August 2025 16:30 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Photo Credit: Razer

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless gaming keyboard is available for Rs. 4,499

Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale began on July 31
  • The sale brings additional discounts on SBI credit card transactions
  • Several PS5 accessories are available with discounted prices
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale went live for Prime members on July 31. The sale, which marks Independence Day next week, brings discounts on a wide range of products, from electronics and large appliances to apparel and home essentials. The Amazon sale also presents an opportunity for gamers to buy consoles, gaming laptops, and accessories at a mark down.

We've already covered the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Here, we'll list some of the best deals on gaming peripherals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, which brings discounts on controllers, keyboards, mice, monitors, headsets, and other accessories.

The Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse, for instance, is available for Rs. 2,195 during the sale, down from its retail price of Rs. 3,795. The Razer BlackWidow V3 wired mechanical gaming keyboard, on the other hand, gets a 63 percent discount and is available for Rs. 4,499. If you prefer a controller for gaming, the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller, which retails at Rs. 6,390 is available for Rs. 5,799.

The e-commerce giant is also offering a 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, along with cashback offers on certain products. So, with the bank offers applied, you can get an additional discount on the peripherals. Here are some of the best deals on gaming peripherals during the Great Freedom Festival sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Peripherals

Peripherals MRP Sale Price Buying Link
Sony DualSense Wireless Controller (Black) Rs.6,390 Rs. 5,799     Buy Now
Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Wired Gaming Keyboard Rs. 11,999 Rs. 4,499     Buy Now
Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse Rs. 3,795 Rs. 2,195     Buy Now
SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 Gaming Headset Rs. 16,499 Rs. 8,999     Buy Now
Ant Esports MP290 Gaming Mouse Pad (Large) Rs. 999 Rs. 179     Buy Now
EvoFox Deck Smartphone Gamepad Rs. 4,299 Rs. 2,699     Buy Now
LG 27GS75Q-B Ultragear QHD Gaming Monitor Rs. 32,000 Rs. 21,999     Buy Now
Seagate Game Drive for Xbox 2TB External HDD Rs. 10,999 Rs. 8,199     Buy Now
Sony Dualsense Charging Station Rs. 2,590 Rs. 1,899     Buy Now
WD_Black Western Digital SN7100 2TB Internal SSD Rs. 21,500 Rs. 11,999     Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers, Sale Offers 2025, Great Freedom Festival Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Galaxy S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, M36, and More Samsung Phones

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India (August 2025): See List
  2. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price, Specifications Leaked via Retail Websites
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 Review
  4. Poco M7 Plus Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 2025 Review: Powerful and Flashy
  6. Instagram's New Creator Features Can Help Monitor Audience Growth Metrics
  7. Perplexity Might Be Using Illegitimate Means to Scrape Websites' Data
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With These Benefits
  9. This WhatsApp Feature Will Let You Chat With Users Who Don't Have the App
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Evaluates Tandem OLED Technology for Future iPhone Models
  2. DoT’s Financial Fraud Risk Indicator Reportedly Blacklists 400K SIM Cards Linked to Fraudulent Activities
  3. Perplexity Is Using Stealth Bots and Breaking Website Directives to Fetch Data, Says Cloudflare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Enterprise Edition Launched With Extended Warranty, Samsung Knox Suite
  5. WhatsApp's Guest Chats Feature Could Enable Communication With Users Who Don't Have an Account
  6. Apple Said to Delay Launch of Larger 18.8-Inch Foldable Device Beyond 2027
  7. OpenAI Adds Break Reminders to ChatGPT, Tightens Policy on Personal Advice
  8. Battlefield 6 Open Beta Maps, Modes and Challenges Detailed, Pre-Loading Now Available
  9. Samsung Galaxy A17 Design, Price and Specifications Revealed via Retail Websites
  10. Oppo K13 Turbo Series With Built-in Active Cooling Fans to Launch in India on August 11
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »