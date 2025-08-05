Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Deals on Gaming Peripherals

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale went live for Prime members on July 31. The sale, which marks Independence Day next week, brings discounts on a wide range of products, from electronics and large appliances to apparel and home essentials. The Amazon sale also presents an opportunity for gamers to buy consoles, gaming laptops, and accessories at a mark down.

We've already covered the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Here, we'll list some of the best deals on gaming peripherals during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, which brings discounts on controllers, keyboards, mice, monitors, headsets, and other accessories.

The Logitech G304 Lightspeed Wireless gaming mouse, for instance, is available for Rs. 2,195 during the sale, down from its retail price of Rs. 3,795. The Razer BlackWidow V3 wired mechanical gaming keyboard, on the other hand, gets a 63 percent discount and is available for Rs. 4,499. If you prefer a controller for gaming, the Sony DualSense Wireless Controller, which retails at Rs. 6,390 is available for Rs. 5,799.

The e-commerce giant is also offering a 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions, along with cashback offers on certain products. So, with the bank offers applied, you can get an additional discount on the peripherals. Here are some of the best deals on gaming peripherals during the Great Freedom Festival sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Peripherals

