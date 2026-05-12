Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering the best deals on a range of productivity laptops that you might want to grab before the sale event ends, in case you are in the market for one. The ongoing sale event began last week, offering special deals to Amazon Prime members, like special cashback offers and credit points. Apart from laptops, you can also check out deals on other electronics like smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices.

The e-commerce platform has listed gaming, business, thin and light, and productivity laptops from various brands, like Asus, Acer, MSI, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. While the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is live, you can save up to Rs. 54,000 on your next productivity laptop. Moreover, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card. If you are a Prime member, you can also get a flat Rs. 250 discount.

Productivity laptops, like Asus Vivobook 16 with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor, Asus Zenbook 14 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, are listed during the Amazon Great Summer Sale at discount prices of Rs. 61,990, Rs. 85,990, and Rs. 77,990, respectively, coming down from their listed prices of Rs. 84,990, Rs. 1,17,990, and Rs. 1,13,290. However, these are only direct cuts, and you can avail of cashback offers and bank discounts on top of this.

We have created a list of the best deals on productivity laptops to help you make an informed buying decision. While you make up your mind, you can also check out the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh and the top deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Productivity Laptops

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