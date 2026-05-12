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Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Productivity Laptops From Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering exclusive deals to Prime members.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 May 2026 15:44 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Productivity Laptops From Asus, HP, Lenovo and Dell

Photo Credit: Asus

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering Asus laptops at discounted prices

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale began last week
  • Asus Vivobook 16 features an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor
  • You can save up to Rs. 54,000 on your next productivity laptop
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Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering the best deals on a range of productivity laptops that you might want to grab before the sale event ends, in case you are in the market for one. The ongoing sale event began last week, offering special deals to Amazon Prime members, like special cashback offers and credit points. Apart from laptops, you can also check out deals on other electronics like smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, washing machines, and storage devices.

The e-commerce platform has listed gaming, business, thin and light, and productivity laptops from various brands, like Asus, Acer, MSI, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. While the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale is live, you can save up to Rs. 54,000 on your next productivity laptop. Moreover, you can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 9,500 with an HDFC Bank credit card. If you are a Prime member, you can also get a flat Rs. 250 discount.

Productivity laptops, like Asus Vivobook 16 with an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor, Asus Zenbook 14 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, are listed during the Amazon Great Summer Sale at discount prices of Rs. 61,990, Rs. 85,990, and Rs. 77,990, respectively, coming down from their listed prices of Rs. 84,990, Rs. 1,17,990, and Rs. 1,13,290. However, these are only direct cuts, and you can avail of cashback offers and bank discounts on top of this.

We have created a list of the best deals on productivity laptops to help you make an informed buying decision. While you make up your mind, you can also check out the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh and the top deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Productivity Laptops

Model List Price Sale Price Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 16 (13th Gen Intel Core i5) Rs. 84,990 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now
Asus Zenbook 14 (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 1,17,990 Rs. 85,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 3 (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs. 76,294 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Intel Core Ultra 5) Rs. 1,13,290 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook S16 (2026) (Intel Core Ultra 5) Rs. 1,85,990 Rs. 1,31,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (AMD Ryzen 7) Rs. 1,23,090 Rs. 84,990 Buy Now
Dell 15 (Intel Core Ultra 5) Rs. 76,581 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Snapdragon X) Rs. 88,225 Rs. 74,990 Buy Now
Microsoft Surface Pro (Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus) Rs. 1,04,999 Rs. 97,990 Buy Now
MSI Katana 15 (Intel Core i5) Rs. 1,14,990 Rs. 1,02,990 Buy Now
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Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Sound
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy all-metal chassis
  • Vibrant display
  • Great battery life
  • Dependable performance
  • Bad
  • Audio could be better
  • Reflective display
Read detailed Asus Zenbook 14 (2026) review
Display size 14.00-inch
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Ryzen 9
OS Windows 11
Weight 1.50 kg
Dell Inspiron 15 Pro Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 Pro Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
Hard disk 1TB
SSD No
Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
Weight 2.62 kg
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Great Summer Day Sale Offers, Amazon Great Summer Day Sale Discounts, Asus, HP, Lenovo, Dell
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Gaming Laptops Available With Up to Rs. 50,000 Discount

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