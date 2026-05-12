SanDisk launches its crayon-shaped SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive in India in association with Crayola. Designed in the shape of a Crayola crayon, the new flash drive is released in four different colour options. The SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive comes in three storage options and is offered in a Crayola crayon box package. It lets users organise and back up content using the SanDisk Memory Zone app. The SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 hardware interface.

SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive Price in India

The SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive is priced at Rs. 2,769 for the 64GB storage model. The 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 3,939, while the 256GB storage version costs Rs. 6,029. It is currently available to purchase via Amazon in the country. It is offered in Cerulean Blue, Electric Lime, Mango Tango and Vivid Violet colour options.

The brand is providing a three-month subscription to the Crayola Create and Play app and interactive Crayola Thinking Sheets with the purchase of the SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive. The flash drive is listed on Amazon with a five-year warranty.

SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive Features

As mentioned, the SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive resemble the design of a Crayola crayon. The new storage device, designed for students, parents, teachers, artists, and creators, offers up to 256GB of storage space. It also works with the SanDisk Memory Zone app, which allows users to manage and transfer files across USB-C tablets, computers, and other devices. Files can also be backed up using the app for Windows, Mac devices, tablets and more

When connected to a desktop computer, the SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive shows a different Crayola-themed icon in the Files app for easy identification. The USB-C flash drive features a USB 3.2 Gen 1 hardware interface. It delivers read speeds of up to 300MB per second.

The SanDisk Crayola USB Type-C Flash Drive measures 17x16x17mm and weighs 10g. It comes in a signature Crayola crayon box packaging.