Technology News

Google’s Appeal Against NCLAT’s Refusal to Stay CCI Fine to Be Heard on January 16

Google has challenged the January 4 order of the NCLAT which refused to stay the CCI order reasoning.

By ANI | Updated: 11 January 2023 18:20 IST
Google’s Appeal Against NCLAT’s Refusal to Stay CCI Fine to Be Heard on January 16

Photo Credit: Google

Google had incurred a fine for abusing its dominant position in Android mobile device ecosystem

Highlights
  • Google asked to deposit 10 percent of the fine within three weeks
  • It failed to get interim relief, as no urgency was shown in filing appeal
  • Google had approached the Supreme Court after facing a setback at NCLAT

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on January 16 an appeal of Google against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) refusal to stay the Rs. 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on the technology giant by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said it would hear the case on Monday.

Pleading for the urgent hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing Google, said, "Extraordinary directions passed by CCI. I am asking (listing of the case) for Friday. The compliance date (of the order) is 19th otherwise the matter will become infructuous."

"We will keep it on Monday," said the bench.

After facing a setback at NCLAT, which refused to stay the CCI order, Google approached the Supreme Court. The CCI had, in October 2022, imposed the penalty on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem and also directed the technology giant to cease and desist from participating in anti-competitive practices.

Google has challenged the January 4 order of the NCLAT which refused to stay the CCI order reasoning that the CCI's order was passed in October 2022, while the appeal by Google was filed only in December 2022, and hence, no case for interim relief was made out.

Since no urgency was shown in filing the appeal, Google could not be allowed to insist on the interim relief, the Tribunal has said.

NCLAT has also directed Google to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs. 1,337.76 crore fine amount within three weeks.

Google challenged the CCI order in the NCLAT, which is an appellate authority over the CCI against any direction issued by the regulator.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Google, NCLAT, Competition Commission of India
WazirX Holds 92 Percent of Total $285 million Reserves in Binance Wallets
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: AMD Unveils New Laptop CPUs and GPUs, New Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs

Related Stories

Google’s Appeal Against NCLAT’s Refusal to Stay CCI Fine to Be Heard on January 16
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models Could Get Pricier: Report
  2. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  3. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  4. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  6. Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Unveils Concept 'eVX' Electric SUV
  7. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  8. Titanic Is Returning to Indian Cinemas in 3D 4K HDR: Details
  9. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G May Cost in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Date Announced, Galaxy S23 Series Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. Auto Expo 2023: Atul Auto Forays Into EV Space, Launches Electric Three-Wheelers
  2. Titanic India 3D 4K HDR Re-Release Date Set for February 10
  3. Google’s Appeal Against NCLAT’s Refusal to Stay CCI Fine to Be Heard on January 16
  4. WazirX Holds 92 Percent of Total $285 million Reserves in Binance Wallets
  5. Google Criticised for Data Handling Practices by German Antitrust Watchdog
  6. Jio True 5G Services Now Launched in Uttarakhand, Rs. 650 Crore Invested for Standalone 5G Network in the State
  7. Microsoft's Next Foldable Device May Not Feature Dual Screen, Could Get 180-Degree Hinge: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Leaked Again via Purported Renders
  9. Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G Specifications, Prebooking Offers Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  10. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Rumoured to Get a Price Hike This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.