Technology News
loading

Google Considers Appealing Android Fine as EU Investigates Play Store Policies

Google and Apple app stores' charged fee have drawn criticism from developers who say they are excessive.

By Reuters |  Updated: 27 October 2022 20:55 IST
Google Considers Appealing Android Fine as EU Investigates Play Store Policies

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has incurred EUR 8.25 billion (nearly Rs. 67,900 crore) in EU antitrust fines over the last decade

Highlights
  • EU is investigating if Google's threat to remove apps has hurt developers
  • Google was fined for forcing unlawful curb on Android manufacturers
  • Google can only appeal on matters of law to the Court of Justice

European anti-trust regulators are investigating Alphabet unit Google's Play Store, the company said in a regulatory filing, a move that could expose the US tech giant to another billion-euro fine.

Over the last decade, Google has incurred EUR 8.25 billion (nearly Rs. 67,900 crore) in EU antitrust fines following three investigations into its business practices.

"In May 2022, the EC (European Commission) and the CMA (Britain's Competition and Markets Authority) each opened a formal investigation into Google Play's business practices," Google said in a quarterly earnings filing dated October 25.

The European Union antitrust watchdog did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Google's threat to remove apps from its Play Store if app developers use other payment options instead of its own billing system has hurt the developers, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters in August.

Fees charged by Google and Apple at their mobile app stores have drawn criticism from developers who say they are excessive.

Separately, Google said on Thursday it will appeal its record EUR 4.1-billion (nearly Rs. 33,800 crore) EU antitrust fine at Europe's top court after a lower tribunal threw out its challenge last month.

The Luxembourg-based General Court broadly backed the Commission's 2018 decision but pruned the fine to EUR 4.125 billion from EUR 4.34 billion (nearly Rs. 35,800 crore).

Judges agreed with the European Union competition watchdog that Google had imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine.

"We are preparing our appeal. The deadline for the court is December 1," a Google spokesperson said.

The company can only appeal on matters of law to the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union.

The bloc is boosting its antitrust power with new landmark tech rules curbing online gatekeepers, companies which control access to their platforms and data there, with which the companies will have to comply in the first quarter of 2024.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, EU, Google Play Store, Android
Haryana Police Identifies About 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused for Cybercrimes

Related Stories

Google Considers Appealing Android Fine as EU Investigates Play Store Policies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Apple's Family Sharing Isn't Working Properly in India Anymore
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Advocates for Twitter to Be 'Most Respected Advertising Platform'
  2. Google Considers Appealing Android Fine as EU Investigates Play Store Policies
  3. Haryana Police Identifies About 28,000 Phone Numbers Being Misused for Cybercrimes
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series With 5,000mAh Battery, 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Signal Would Rather Exit a Country Than Compromise on End-to-End Encryption, Meredith Whittaker Says
  6. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  7. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  8. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  10. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.