Technology News

Google to Stop Limited Censorship for User Search in Canada From This Week

Google has claimed that the limited censorship test is like thousands of other product tests.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 March 2023 10:11 IST
Google to Stop Limited Censorship for User Search in Canada From This Week

Photo Credit: Reuters

Google's public policy manager confirmed that the tests would end next week

Highlights
  • Canada PM said it was a "terrible mistake" for Google to block news
  • During the panel, questions were raised about local journalism outlets
  • Facebook has also raised concerns about the legislation

Alphabet's Google will stop blocking news articles from some Canadian users' search results on March 16, a company executive told a Canadian parliamentary panel investigating the tech firm on Friday.

Last month, Google started testing limited news censorship as a potential response to a Canadian government bill that aims to compel online platforms to pay publishers in Canada for news content.

Google has claimed that the test is like thousands of other product tests the company conducts on a regular basis.

The tests, which the company says affected less than 4 percent of Canadian users, began on February 9 and were scheduled to run for five weeks.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee investigating the tests, Google's public policy manager Jason Kee confirmed that the tests would end next week.

"I want to underline these are just tests. No decisions have been made about product changes," Kee said.

Last month, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it was a "terrible mistake" for Google to block news content in reaction to "Online News Act," a government bill that created rules for platforms like Meta's Facebook and Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers.

"It really surprises me that Google has decided that they'd rather prevent Canadians from accessing news than actually paying journalists for the work they do," he said at the time.

During the panel, questions were raised about local journalism outlets, like the 13-14 local, weekly papers that MP Martin Shields has in his riding.

"Blocking is something that I think irritates the local people, the grassroots people. The unintended consequences here of this move, I don't think is a way to negotiate and I think it's a mistake on your part," Shields said to Sabrina Geremia, the head of Google Canada.

Geremia said Google is a contributor to news in Canada, driving 3.6 billion free visits from Canadians visiting links to news sites, and has licensing agreements in place with over 150 publications coast to coast.

Facebook has also raised concerns about the legislation and warned it might be forced to block news-sharing on its platform.

Canada's news media industry has asked the government for more regulation of tech companies to allow the industry to recoup financial losses it has suffered in the years that the tech giants steadily gained greater market share of advertising.

Ottawa's proposal is similar to a ground-breaking law that Australia passed in 2021, which too triggered threats from Google and Facebook to curtail their services. Both eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after a series of amendments to the legislation were offered.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Search, Google, Alphabet
Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details
Featured video of the day
Xiaomi TV Stick, Now in 4K

Related Stories

Google to Stop Limited Censorship for User Search in Canada From This Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G to Launch on This Date
  2. Moto G73 5G First Impressions: Focussing on 5G
  3. Infinix 260W Wired, 110W Wireless Fast Chargers Launched: Details
  4. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  5. Pixel 7a Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Likely Google I/O 2023 Launch
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  7. Oppo Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass Announced, India Price Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G India Launch Imminent as Support Page Goes Live
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Have Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4
  10. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Now Banned From Work Phones in Belgium Citing Security Risk
  2. Google to Stop Limited Censorship for User Search in Canada From This Week
  3. Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details
  4. iQoo Z7 5G India Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of March 21 Launch
  5. Girl With 'AI Earrings' in Dutch Museum Sparks Fierce Art Controversy Over Use of Artificial Intelligence
  6. Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Not Launch Outside of China Unlike Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  7. Grammarly Unveils AI Writing Assistant Called GrammarlyGo Inspired by ChatGPT: All Details
  8. Assam Government Introduces Bill Mandating Installation of CCTV Cameras in Public Spaces
  9. Pixel 7a Specifications Leak Ahead of Google I/O 2023, Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Sony Sensor
  10. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed Once Again After Fan Backlash: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.