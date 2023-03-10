Pixel 7a, the purported successor to the mid-range Pixel 6a smartphone from Google, is tipped to be unveiled by the company at the Google I/O 2023 event alongside other devices and technologies. Design renders, key specifications, and other details of the smartphone have previously been leaked online. The Pixel 7a handset is said to have a design and measurements similar to its predecessor, along with certain Pixel 7 features. A new leak revealed some more details about the upcoming Google Pixel device, including its probable screen size, chipset and camera details.

According to a tweet by tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel 7a will be equipped with a Tensor G2 chipset, designed by Google for its Pixel 7 series of phones. The phone is also expected to be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The Pixel 7a device is expected to sport a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, according to the leak, which backs previous reports regarding the display. Previously leaked design renders suggested that the smartphone will feature a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the front camera.

The upcoming Google Pixel device is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup. The latest leak suggests that a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens will be included in the setup. The Sony IMX787 CMOS Exmor RS image sensor is capable of capturing low-light images with a broad dynamic range. No details regarding the specifications of the front camera is currently available.

A previous leak of the smartphone suggested that the Pixel 7a device will feature thinner camera modules but thicker bezels than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, and have the power and volume buttons are located on the right edge of the device. The same report added that the device is likely to feature a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Today's leak says that the Pixel 7a smartphone will come with 5W wireless charging support. It is also tipped to ship with Android 13. Notably, Google is expected to introduce Android 14 at the Google I/O 2023 event. The company recently launched the Android 14 Developer Preview 2 with new privacy and security features, along with a few performance enhancements.

