Technology News

Android 14 Developer Preview With New Privacy Features, Passkey Support Released: Details

Android 14 DP2 lets users grant apps access only specific photographs and videos, all of them, or no access at all.

Updated: 9 March 2023 17:56 IST
Android 14 Developer Preview With New Privacy Features, Passkey Support Released: Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Android 14 first Beta release will arrive in April

Highlights
  • In Android 14, Credential Manager is a platform API
  • This allows apps to sign in using passkeys
  • The second Developer Preview is still only recommended for app developers

Google last month released the first Developer Preview of Android 14, and now the company is back with the second Developer Preview. According to GSM Arena, the new release comes with additional enhancements to privacy, security, and performance, and continues to refine the experience on tablets and foldables.

Google's official timeline suggests that following this Developer Preview, the first Beta release will arrive in April, followed by three more in subsequent months.

Android 14 Development Preview 2 includes support for enabling apps to access only specific photographs and videos, or access to all of them, or no access at all.

In Android 14, Credential Manager is a platform API, and this allows apps to sign in using passkeys. In the second DP, there are improvements to the UI styling of the account selector, along with changes to the API based on feedback to DP1, as per the report.

Apps targeting Android 14, which will be a very small subset initially, will need to grant privileges to start activities in the background.

DP2 comes with optimizations to Android's memory management system, improving resource usage while apps are running in the background. There will also be fewer non-dismissible notifications in Android 14, and there are improved APIs for app stores too.

According to the report, the second Developer Preview is still, as the name implies, only recommended for app developers to use for app testing. Once the first beta hits next month, consumers will get easier access too. Android 14 Developer Preview 2 is installable on the Pixel 4a 5G and later Google devices.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android 14 Developer Preview 2, Android 14 Preview, Android 14, Google
Smartphones Help Divert Teens' Attention From Bad Thoughts Before Sleep, Research Shows
Featured video of the day
International Women’s Day (2023): Cool Tech Gifts to Consider
Android 14 Developer Preview With New Privacy Features, Passkey Support Released: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  3. Poco X5 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Netflix Plans in India Are Reportedly Among the Cheapest Anywhere in 2023
  5. Here’s When the iQoo Z7 Will Launch in India: Interview With Nipun Marya
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Minus HBO Movies and Shows: Is It Still Worth Subscribing?
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 May Have Same Cover Display as Galaxy Z Fold 4
  8. Google Unveils This New Privacy Feature for All Google One Users
  9. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  10. Realme C55 With Mini Capsule Feature Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Android 14 Developer Preview With New Privacy Features, Passkey Support Released: Details
  2. Smartphones Help Divert Teens' Attention From Bad Thoughts Before Sleep, Research Shows
  3. Coinbase’s New Wallet-as-a-Service Launched Despite Crumbling Crypto Market: Details
  4. Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth Hints at Upcoming Realme Flip, Realme Fold Smartphones
  5. Starfield Release Date Delayed Again, Bethesda Sets September 6 Release Date
  6. Crypto Exchanges, Virtual Digital Asset Intermediaries Must Perform KYC of Clients: Finance Ministry
  7. WhatsApp Working on New Text Editor Feature For Its Drawing Tool: Report
  8. Google’s Plan to Catch ChatGPT Is to Stuff AI Into Everything
  9. TikTok Announces New 'Project Clover' European Data Security Regime Amid Increasing Legislative Pressure
  10. Silvergate Bank Announces Plans to Shut Down Amid Market Turmoil Following FTX Collapse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.