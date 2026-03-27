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Brazil Passes Law Allowing Seized Crypto to Fund Public Security Efforts

The policy shift enables digital asset utilisation in security operations.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 16:41 IST
Brazil Passes Law Allowing Seized Crypto to Fund Public Security Efforts

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Ewan Kennedy

New rules allow the deployment of recovered digital funds for policing

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Highlights
  • Confiscated tokens can now be redirected for official use
  • Authorities gain power to restrict access to crypto platforms
  • Law comes amidst a rise in global illicit crypto activity
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Brazil's government recently passed a law that paves the way for authorities to utilise forfeited cryptocurrencies to strengthen public security efforts. This represents a notable change in how digital assets are handled in the context of criminal investigations. The new law permits the allocation of seized crypto to support law enforcement, which consists of areas like equipment procurement, training programs, and intelligence-gathering operations. This action aligns with a wider campaign against organised crime, as authorities enhance their capacity to track, freeze, and repurpose digital assets associated with illegal activities. It further shows a more proactive stance in tackling crypto-related crime. 

Brazil Expands Use Of Seized Crypto To Strengthen Enforcement

The legislation further empowers authorities to restrict access to crypto wallets, exchanges, and platforms when investigating potential wrongdoing, thereby strengthening their enforcement abilities. This decision arrives amidst a global uptick in illicit crypto activity. TRM Labs' report indicates that illegal entities received roughly $158 billion (roughly Rs. 14,95,944 crore) in total inflows in 2025. The data highlights the growing use of digital assets by criminal organisations, which has, in turn, prompted governments to enact stricter laws and regulations.

The legislation explicitly states that assets used in crimes can be treated as instruments of the offence, even if not exclusively intended for illegal use. Additionally, it says that forfeited assets "may be used provisionally by public security agencies" for things like police training and re-equipment, but only with a judge's approval. This part indicates a shift away from just holding onto seized digital assets, choosing instead to put them to practical use.  

The initiative is part of Brazil's larger strategy to bring order to the crypto world and tighten control. Brazil has been busy drafting rules for digital assets, covering everything from regulations to tax policies. Simultaneously, they are boosting compliance and tracking of crypto transactions. These moves suggest a more organised plan to incorporate crypto into the financial landscape, all while keeping potential dangers in check. 

This new law highlights a growing trend, which is that governments are leaning on cryptocurrency in their law enforcement efforts. Repurposing confiscated digital assets raises questions about how to value them, their unpredictable nature, and their management, even though it could improve public safety. As more people use crypto, finding the right balance between enforcement and clear rules will be a persistent hurdle for those making policy. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
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Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Scams, crypto news
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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