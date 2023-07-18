Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Health Ministry Said to Issue Notices to 15 Websites for Selling E Cigarettes, Monitoring Advertisements on Social Media

Health Ministry Said to Issue Notices to 15 Websites for Selling E-Cigarettes, Monitoring Advertisements on Social Media

The sale of e-cigarettes is banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act which was passed in 2019.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 July 2023 13:38 IST
Health Ministry Said to Issue Notices to 15 Websites for Selling E-Cigarettes, Monitoring Advertisements on Social Media

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jonas Leupe

Six more websites are on the radar of Union Health Ministry

Highlights
  • The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act came into force in 2019
  • Four of the 15 online entities have shut down their operations
  • In May, the health ministry issued a public notice for stricter implement

The Union Health Ministry has sent notices to 15 websites selling e-cigarettes, which are banned in India, directing them to stop advertisement and sale of the products, official sources said.
Six more websites are on the radar, they said, adding the ministry is also closely monitoring the advertisement and sale of e-cigarettes on social media and might issue notices to them soon.

Of the 15 websites which have been issued the "takedown notice", four have stopped operations while the rest have not responded yet, an official source told PTI.

"If they don't respond and comply with the law, the health ministry will write to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for taking down these websites. Legal action will also be taken against these websites accordingly," the source said.

The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, and Advertisement) Act came into force in 2019.

The health ministry's notice to the websites said, "We have identified that information relating to online advertisement and sale of illegal e-cigarettes, which is unlawful under Section 4 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act is being hosted, displayed, published, transmitted, and shared on your platform." "In light of the above, and under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act), and in pursuance of the government notification dated November 15, 2021, the undersigned is hereby authorised to direct you to disable access and or remove any information identified in the enclosed document without vitiating the evidence in any manner," it said.

The notice warned that failure in complying with the directive "may amount to aiding/abetting the transmission of such unlawful information or conduct of such unlawful activity, as the case may be, and you may be prosecuted for hosting such information, data, or communication links".

Further, failure to take necessary action may attract penalties under the IT Act and/or Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, the notice said.

The online entities were asked to respond within 36 hours of receiving the notice.

"Four of the 15 online entities have responded and shut down their operations. We are still waiting for the remaining to respond, failing which further action will be initiated," the official source stated.

The ministry had in February written to all states and Union Territories to ensure effective compliance with the ban on e-cigarettes and had expressed concern that these devices were still available online and with local vendors.

In a letter to chief secretaries, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said instances of devices like e-cigarettes being sold at convenience or stationery stores and near educational institutions have also been reported which is resulting in these products being easily accessible to children.

In May, the health ministry issued a public notice for stricter implementation of the Act and directed all producers, manufacturers, importers, exporters, distributors, advertisers, and transporters, including couriers, social media websites, and online shopping websites, produce, procure or sell e-cigarettes directly or indirectly. 

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: IT Act, Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, Social media
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display With Widget-Based Interface Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead of Launch
Portuguese Startup Ethena Garners $6 Million in Funding from DragonFly, Huobi for Stablecoin Development

Related Stories

Health Ministry Said to Issue Notices to 15 Websites for Selling E-Cigarettes, Monitoring Advertisements on Social Media
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  2. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Tipped to Launch in These New Colour Options
  3. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Review: Good Value
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Design, Key Specifications, India Launch Timeline Leaked
  6. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Could Show Apps on Its Cover Display
  7. Barbie Isn’t a Kids’ Movie, Despite What the Brand Name Might Suggest
  8. Best Deals on Power Banks and Chargers: Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale
  9. Google Pixel 8 Pro Specifications, Launch Timeline Tipped: See More Here
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Gets First Camera-Focussed Software Update: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K11 5G Launch Date Set for July 25; Price, Key Specifications, Colour Options Teased
  2. Barbie Isn’t Exactly a Kids’ Movie, Despite the Brand Being Primarily Targeted Towards Kids
  3. Portuguese Startup Ethena Garners $6 Million in Funding from DragonFly, Huobi for Stablecoin Development
  4. Health Ministry Said to Issue Notices to 15 Websites for Selling E-Cigarettes, Monitoring Advertisements on Social Media
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cover Display With Widget-Based Interface Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead of Launch
  6. Microsoft Said to Be in Talks With Activision to Extend Takeover Contract Amid Regulatory Hurdles
  7. The Last of Us Part II Composer Reportedly Suggests Naughty Dog Is Working on an Enhanced PS5 Version
  8. Redmi 12 Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of August 1 India Launch: All Details
  9. EU Lobbies Asian Countries to Regulate AI Tech Firms, Said to Get Lukewarm Response
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Register Dips Amid Overall Crypto Market Showing Sluggish Sentiment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.