Technology News
English Edition

Instagram Exploring Dislike Button for Comments, with Potential Impact on Ranking Algorithms

Instagram's dislike button is designed to give people a private way to signal that they don’t feel good about that particular comment, said Mosseri.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 February 2025 19:57 IST
Instagram Exploring Dislike Button for Comments, with Potential Impact on Ranking Algorithms

Photo Credit: Instagram

The dislike button will be available only for comments on Instagram

Highlights
  • Instagram dislikes will eventually contribute to comment ranking
  • The platform is testing this with both Reels and Feed posts
  • The service will not show a dislike count
Advertisement

Instagram has finally confirmed that it is testing a new 'dislike' button that lets users downvote a distasteful or irrelevant comment on the platform. The dislike button will appear across both Feed posts and Reels. The Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform will not show the dislike count but it will be considered in ranking comments. The dislike button is currently visible to select users and there is no confirmed release date for the feature as of yet.

Instagram Tests New Dislike Button for Comments

In a Thread post, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri announced that the social media platform has started testing a new feature that allows users to express their disapproval of comments on posts and Reels through a private dislike button. "This gives people a private way to signal that they don't feel good about that particular comment," he said.

The platform will not show the dislike count and no one will know if a user disliked a comment, though Mosseri says that eventually, the company may integrate this signal into comments ranking to move disliked comments lower down.

"Our hope is that this might help make comments more friendly on Instagram,” Mosseri said. The dislike button appears next to comments on a post or Reel and some users are already able to view and use the new button on Instagram.

The dislike button on Instagram appears similar to the downvote button on Reddit. YouTube offered a similar feature for videos but it stopped showing the number of dislikes on a video back in 2021.

Besides the dislike feature, the Meta-owned social media platform is also said to be working on implementing Community Notes. It also brings an Edits app for high-quality video capture and simplifying the editing process.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Instagram, Instagram Features, Instagram Dislike
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege
Libra Memecoin Backed by Argentina's President Javier Milei Sparks Rug Pull Concerns: All Details

Related Stories

Instagram Exploring Dislike Button for Comments, with Potential Impact on Ranking Algorithms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Mini May Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Tipped to Launch in H1 2025
  2. Vivo V50 With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price, Availability Revealed
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Gets a New Colour Option in India
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch Date Set; Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design Leaked
  6. Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where it Online?
  8. COAI Slams Penalties for Operators After TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules
  9. iPhone 17 Series May Arrive With This Display Upgrade Across All Models
  10. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Rear Camera Module Layout Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Released as Refreshed Dimensity 6300 Chipset: Specifications
  2. FAST Telescope Reveals Emission Properties of Three Long-Period Pulsars in New Study
  3. Dubai’s Crypto Regulator Alerts Investors on New Memecoins Flooding Market 
  4. Instagram Exploring Dislike Button for Comments, with Potential Impact on Ranking Algorithms
  5. Libra Memecoin Backed by Argentina's President Javier Milei Sparks Rug Pull Concerns: All Details
  6. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon; to Run on Snapdragon X Series CPUs
  7. NASA's SLS Block 1B Brings Enhanced Payload Capacity for Artemis IV
  8. Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege
  9. A Neptune-Like Exoplanet Is Racing Through Space at Record Speed
  10. Apple Vision Pro to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features by April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »