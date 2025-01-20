Technology News
English Edition
  Instagram Announces Edits App With AI Animation and More Features for Creators

Instagram Announces Edits App With AI Animation and More Features for Creators

The app is currently available for pre-order for iOS on the App Store and will be on Android soon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 January 2025 10:49 IST
Instagram Announces Edits App With AI Animation and More Features for Creators

Photo Credit: App Store

Edits App lets creators edit videos without any watermark, as per Instagram

Highlights
  • Edits app offers high-quality video capture and precise editing tools
  • Instagram says it will be available for download starting next month
  • Creators can access live engagement insights like skip rate
Instagram announced a new standalone app Monday that lets creators edit their videos with even more creativity and precision than what the social media platform currently offers. Called ‘Edits', it arrives as a mobile video editing solution with a suite of creative tools such as enabling high quality video capture, dedicated tab for drafts and videos, and camera settings for resolution, frame rate and dynamic range. Edits users will also be able to take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) capability, which promises to deliver animations.

Instagram's Edits App

In a post on Threads, Instagram head Adam Mosseri detailed the arrival of the new Edits app. As per the announcement, the application has been introduced for users who are “who are passionate about making videos” on their smartphones. It is claimed to simplify the editing process by enabling capture of high-quality footage and allowing quick editing. With Edits, creators can export videos without any watermark and share them across platforms, including Instagram in 1080p. And a new tab lets them keep a track of all their drafts and videos in one place.

Instagram says Edits app is currently available for pre-order for iOS on the App Store and will be on Android soon. It is expected to be available for download next month.

The Edits app comes with creative tools for editing videos with single-frame precision. Creators can adjust their camera settings for frame rate, resolution, and dynamic range. It also has improved flash and zoom controls compared to Instagram. Then there's AI capabilities, including AI animation on offer. Apart from that, the app also lets users change their backgrounds with a green screen or add a video overlay.

For edits, creators can select from a wide range of typefaces, sound and voice effects, filters for videos, stickers, and other elements. It claims to enhance audio to remove the background noise and deliver clearer audio, which also gets automatically generated captions that are customisable.

However, Instagram's new Edits app offers more than just video editing. Videos created and shared via the app can be tracked with a live insights dashboard. It provides creators with a breakdown of engagement for followers and non-followers and provides metrics such as skip rate. It is also claimed to help them plan their net videos based on the type of content their audience prefers.

Comments

Further reading: Instagram, Edits app, Instagram Edits app, Edits app features
Instagram Announces Edits App With AI Animation and More Features for Creators
