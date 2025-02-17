Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft's online tactical shooter, is set to get a makeover. The company announced a “new era” of Siege on Monday with Rainbow Six Siege X, promising major changes to gameplay in an upcoming update. Ubisoft will detail the changes coming to the game in a special showcase next Month. Rainbow Six Siege released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2015 and has since received regular content updates and improvements.

'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft will host an R6 Siege X showcase on March 13 where it will reveal new upgrades coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Based on the announcement, the game looks set to be retitled as Rainbow Six Siege X, with the developer promising an overhaul that will set “the stage for the years to come of tactical and unique gameplay.” This is, of course, not a sequel, rather a major upgrade that promises deeper gameplay improvements and new content.

“The R6 team has been working tirelessly to bring to life the biggest transformation in the game's history and its purpose is to reinforce Rainbow Six Siege's position at the top of tactical first-person shooters by introducing new ways to play, deepened tactical gameplay, refined game feel and major upgrades all around,” Ubisoft said in a blog post Monday. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser for Rainbow Six Siege X that doesn't give away much.

Ubisoft will host the Rainbow Six Siege X showcase on March 13 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET (10:30pm IST). The event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and broadcast live. At the showcase, Ubisoft will unveil “all the evolutions coming with Siege X.” The Seige X showcase seems to be a hands-on event where players and creators will likely be able to experience the new updates coming to the game.

“Rainbow Six Siege wouldn't be where it is without the dedicated community that rallies behind it. We can't wait to reveal everything soon and hope that Siege X not only reinforces what you love about it, but gets you as excited for its future as we are,” Ubisoft said.

The Siege X update marks the 10-year anniversary of the game's release. At its third-quarter 2024-25 earnings call last week, Ubisoft had said the development team, Ubisoft Montreal, was preparing “something significant” to celebrate the milestone.

After underwhelming sales at launch, Rainbow Six Siege has found a dedicated player base over the years, with Ubisoft releasing regular updates to support the game. In 2021, the company confirmed Siege had crossed 75 million registered players across all platforms.