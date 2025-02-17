Technology News
English Edition

Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft will host an R6 Siege X showcase on March 13 where it will reveal new upgrades coming to Rainbow Six Siege.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 February 2025 18:59 IST
Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

The Siege X update marks the 10-year anniversary of the game’s release

Highlights
  • Rainbow Six Siege released in 2015 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One
  • Ubisoft has released regular content updates and improvements for Siege
  • Rainbow Six Siege has over 75 million registered players
Advertisement

Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft's online tactical shooter, is set to get a makeover. The company announced a “new era” of Siege on Monday with Rainbow Six Siege X, promising major changes to gameplay in an upcoming update. Ubisoft will detail the changes coming to the game in a special showcase next Month. Rainbow Six Siege released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One in 2015 and has since received regular content updates and improvements.

'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft will host an R6 Siege X showcase on March 13 where it will reveal new upgrades coming to Rainbow Six Siege. Based on the announcement, the game looks set to be retitled as Rainbow Six Siege X, with the developer promising an overhaul that will set “the stage for the years to come of tactical and unique gameplay.” This is, of course, not a sequel, rather a major upgrade that promises deeper gameplay improvements and new content. 

“The R6 team has been working tirelessly to bring to life the biggest transformation in the game's history and its purpose is to reinforce Rainbow Six Siege's position at the top of tactical first-person shooters by introducing new ways to play, deepened tactical gameplay, refined game feel and major upgrades all around,” Ubisoft said in a blog post Monday. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser for Rainbow Six Siege X that doesn't give away much.

Ubisoft will host the Rainbow Six Siege X showcase on March 13 at 5pm GMT / 6pm CET (10:30pm IST). The event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and broadcast live. At the showcase, Ubisoft will unveil “all the evolutions coming with Siege X.” The Seige X showcase seems to be a hands-on event where players and creators will likely be able to experience the new updates coming to the game.

“Rainbow Six Siege wouldn't be where it is without the dedicated community that rallies behind it. We can't wait to reveal everything soon and hope that Siege X not only reinforces what you love about it, but gets you as excited for its future as we are,” Ubisoft said.

The Siege X update marks the 10-year anniversary of the game's release. At its third-quarter 2024-25 earnings call last week, Ubisoft had said the development team, Ubisoft Montreal, was preparing “something significant” to celebrate the milestone.

After underwhelming sales at launch, Rainbow Six Siege has found a dedicated player base over the years, with Ubisoft releasing regular updates to support the game. In 2021, the company confirmed Siege had crossed 75 million registered players across all platforms.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Impeccable moment to moment gunplay
  • Fantastic sense of tension
  • Great gadgets and guns
  • Bad
  • Dismal single-player
  • Poor player progression
  • Not enough content
Read detailed Ubisoft Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Rainbow Six Siege, Rainbow Six Siege X, Ubisoft, Rainbow Six, Ubisoft Montreal
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
TRAI Amends Spam Call Rules to Ease Reporting, Enforce Compliance; COAI Slams Penalties for Operators
Libra Memecoin Backed by Argentina's President Javier Milei Sparks Rug Pull Concerns: All Details

Related Stories

Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V50 With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: See Price
  2. Vivo T4x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Price, Availability Revealed
  3. OnePlus 13 Mini May Get a 6,000mAh Battery; Tipped to Launch in H1 2025
  4. Redmi Note 14 5G Gets a New Colour Option in India
  5. Xiaomi 15 Series Global Launch Date Set; Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design Leaked
  6. Rekhachithram OTT Release Date: When and Where it Online?
  7. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon
  8. Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. FAST Telescope Reveals Emission Properties of Three Long-Period Pulsars in New Study
  2. Dubai’s Crypto Regulator Alerts Investors on New Memecoins Flooding Market 
  3. Instagram Exploring Dislike Button for Comments, with Potential Impact on Ranking Algorithms
  4. Libra Memecoin Backed by Argentina's President Javier Milei Sparks Rug Pull Concerns: All Details
  5. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 India Launch Teased on Amazon; to Run on Snapdragon X Series CPUs
  6. NASA's SLS Block 1B Brings Enhanced Payload Capacity for Artemis IV
  7. Ubisoft Announces Rainbow Siege X, a 'New Era' of Rainbow Six Siege
  8. A Neptune-Like Exoplanet Is Racing Through Space at Record Speed
  9. Apple Vision Pro to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features by April
  10. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Rear Camera Module Design Leaked; Hints at a Telephoto Shooter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »