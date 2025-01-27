Technology News
Instagram Tipped to Be Working on an X-Styled Community Notes Feature

Meta announced the scrapping of its fact-checking programme in favour of community notes earlier this month.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 January 2025 18:01 IST
Instagram Tipped to Be Working on an X-Styled Community Notes Feature

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Claudio Schwarz

Community Notes are reportedly being tested on Threads as well

Highlights
  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said fact-checking resulted in censorship errors
  • Community Notes will be first implemented in the US
  • Community Notes were first adopted by X in 2021
Instagram is tipped to be working on implementing Community Notes on its platform. As per a tipster, the Meta-owned platform is adding a new option to write a community note to the published posts. The leaked information comes weeks after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced shutting down of the existing fact-checking programme, citing censorship mistakes and rigid content policy. While the parent company has revealed that Community Notes will be implemented on all of its social media platforms, it has not yet announced any release date.

Instagram Might Soon Add Community Notes

According to a Threads post by developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), the Community Notes feature for Instagram is currently under development and is not available to any user. The feature is reportedly at an advanced stage on Threads, where Community Notes is said to be already in the testing phase. Notably, Zuckerberg highlighted that the feature will be implemented in the US first, followed by the rest of the regions.

In a screenshot shared by the tipster, the feature could be accessed by tapping on the three vertical dots next to every post on Instagram. The option was labelled as “Write community note” and placed above the Report icon. Currently, it is not known how users will be selected for Community Notes, and how written notes will be rated.

Meta stated that Community Notes will allow people from diverse perspectives to give opinions on misleading content and provide additional context. Eligible users can write background information or provide opinion-based insights, and if the community finds it useful, it will be published under the post.

Zuckerberg explained the decision to ditch the fact-checking programme in a series of posts on Thread. He said, “It's time to get back to our roots around free expression and giving people voice on our platforms.” He also added that the content policies will be simplified and restrictions on topics such as immigration, gender, and others that “are out of touch with mainstream discourse” will be removed.

Community Notes feature was first introduced by X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2021, but it was expanded and popularised after Elon Musk took over the company. Several netizens have criticised the feature as it takes the power away from independent organisations looking at the objective truth and instead puts it in the hands of a small group that is selected arbitrarily.

Further reading: Instagram, Community Notes, Apps, Meta, Social Media
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Coinbase CEO Concerned About Tokens Flooding Market, Says Thorough Evaluation No Longer Feasible 

