Technology News
loading

US Urged by Media Outlets to End Prosecution of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange

Julian Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts related to WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

By Reuters |  Updated: 29 November 2022 16:21 IST
US Urged by Media Outlets to End Prosecution of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange

Julian Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge

Highlights
  • Julian Assange has been accused of espionage by the US
  • Supporters have hailed Julian Assange as an anti-establishment hero
  • Latest development comes twelve years after "Cablegate" leak

The US should end its prosecution of Julian Assange, leading media outlets from the United States and Europe that had collaborated with the WikiLeaks founder said on Monday, citing press freedom concerns.

"This indictment sets a dangerous precedent, and threatens to undermine America's First Amendment and the freedom of the press," editors and publishers of the Guardian, the New York Times, Le Monde, Der Spiegel, and El País said in an open letter.

Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, related to WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables. His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimized because he exposed US wrongdoing, including in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Monday marked twelve years since those media outlets collaborated to release excerpts from over 250,000 documents obtained by Assange in the so-called "Cablegate" leak.

The material was leaked to WikiLeaks by the then American soldier Chelsea Manning and revealed the inner workings of US diplomacy around the globe. The documents exposed "corruption, diplomatic scandals and spy affairs on an international scale," the letter said.

In August, a group of journalists and lawyers sued the CIA and its former director Mike Pompeo over allegations the intelligence agency spied on them when they visited Assange during his stay in Ecuador's embassy in London.

Assange spent seven years in the embassy before being dragged out and jailed in 2019 for breaching bail conditions. He has remained in prison in London while his extradition case is decided. If extradited to the United States, he faces a sentence of up to 175 years in an American maximum security prison.

His legal team has appealed to the High Court in London to block his extradition in a legal battle that has dragged on for more than a decade.

"Publishing is not a crime," the media outlets said in their letter on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro worth the price jump? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Julian Assange, Assange, WikiLeaks
iPhone 15 Series to Come With State-of-the-Art Image Sensor From Sony: Report
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Getting Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
Featured video of the day
Is Flexibility a Good Enough Reason to Buy The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7?

Related Stories

US Urged by Media Outlets to End Prosecution of Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  2. Oxford Word Of The Year Has 3 Contenders: Here's What They Are And Mean
  3. Elon Musk Claims Apple Threatened to Pull Twitter from App Store
  4. TRAI Working on Detecting Pesky Calls, Messages; Tackling Financial Fraud
  5. Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Get New Features: Here's What's New
  6. WhatsApp Numbers of 500 Million Users Up for Sale, Twitter User Data Leaked
  7. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  8. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  9. Hackers Said to Demand Rs. 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency From AIIMS-Delhi
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6 Review: Obsessed With Gaming
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 20S With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Elon Musk Hints at Plans to Increase Character Limit for Tweets in Response to Twitter User
  3. RBI’s First Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee to Go Live on December 1, Will Work in Select Locations
  4. MIUI 14 Early Access Program Announced Ahead of December 1 Release Date
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022: Cybercriminals Using Fake Sites to Steal Personal Information, IT Security Firm Says
  6. Bank of Israel Seeks Task of Supervising Stable Crypto Assets, Here’s What’s Brewing
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Reportedly Spotted on FCC, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  8. Google to Face Class Action Lawsuit of 21 Million Individuals Over Play Store Competition
  9. BTC Worth $2 Billion Moved by Binance Into Unknown Wallet in FTX-Downfall Aftermath
  10. Microsoft Activision Deal: Firm Said to Offer EU Concessions Soon to Secure Early Clearance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.