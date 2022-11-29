Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is reportedly receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update in Europe. The update will bring new features along with Samsung's One UI 5.0 interface, and is said to also include performance improvements and cosmetic changes. Additionally, the One UI 5.0 update is reported to come with the October 2022 security patch and firmware version M336BXXU3BVK3. The update is reportedly rolling out in Europe at the moment. Samsung also recently rolled out the new update for the Galaxy M53, Galaxy A53, and the Galaxy A33 5G.

According to a report by SamMobile, the stable Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M33 reportedly comes with firmware version M336BXXU3BVK3 in Europe. In Germany, the Galaxy M33 5G would receive the update in December, as per the report. The update is said to reach more users in a phased manner.

The October 2022 security update has resolved several issues concerned with Samsung's software for the Samsung Galaxy M33, as per the report.

The Samsung Galaxy M33's performance is said to be enhanced through the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. The update will bring more customisation options, an expanded Material You design, and improved lock screen. According to the report, Galaxy M33 5G users in Europe should get a notification for the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. Users can download the update by heading to the Settings app on their phone and navigating to Software update > Download and install.

Recently, Samsung also reportedly released the One UI 5.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy F62 and Galaxy A52 in India. The stable Android 13 update for the Samsung Galaxy A52 is said to come with firmware version A525FXXU4CVJB in India, whereas Galaxy F62 received the firmware version E625FDDU2CVK2.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.