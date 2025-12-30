The iQOO 15 was launched in China in October as the successor to the iQOO 13. The company is rumoured to be developing another model that will sit above the aforementioned phone in the flagship lineup. As per a tipster, the purported handset could be introduced with the iQOO 15 Ultra moniker and its launch timeline has also been tipped. It is said to pack several upgrades over the existing model for enhanced gaming.

iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Timeline (Leaked)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iQOO 15 Ultra will be launched in China before the Spring Festival. Also known as the Chinese New Year, it is an annual 15-day festival in the country that begins on February 17, 2026.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

Thus, if the leak is to be believed, then the iQOO 15 Ultra could be introduced before February 17 in China.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications (Leaked)

The tipster claimed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will feature an upgraded active heat dissipation system, including a cooling fan. For enhanced gaming, it is also tipped to come with shoulder triggers. While their functionality remains under wraps, shoulder triggers usually provide an edge in first-person gaming, by improving aiming, shooting, and enabling more precise control.

The Ultra model is also said to come with a 2K resolution flat display. It could be a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO OLED panel, likely sourced from Samsung. The handset may be powered by the SMM8850 chipset, which is the codename for Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The iQOO 15, notably, is also powered by the same processor.

Apart from this, it is also slated to come with wireless charging and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Per a previous leak, the purported iQOO 15 Ultra was being tested with a new mid-range periscope telephoto lens. It is said to be a 50-megapixel sensor with a 0.8 micrometre pixel size and 1/1.95-inch sensor size.