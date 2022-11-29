iPhone 15 series is expected to debut next year, however, rumours have already started circulating regarding its various specifications. A new report has emerged that claims Sony will provide Apple with state-of-the-art image sensors for its next iPhone lineup. The sensor in question has not been yet put into production by Sony. It will reportedly be manufactured in Sony's Nagasaki plant. The company has reportedly heavily invested in image sensors in the hopes of capturing around 60 percent of the complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor market by 2025.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple's next iPhone series might feature Sony's advanced image sensor. This new image sensor is said to feature double the saturation signal level in each pixel than conventional sensors. It is supposedly capable of capturing increased light and reducing overexposure or underexposure. These features are said to enable the image sensor to capture a person's face clearly even against bright backlighting.

Sony reportedly controlled around 44 percent of the CMOS image sensor market in 2021, with Samsung coming second at 18.5 percent. The company announced its plans to spend JYP 900 billion (roughly Rs. 53,000 crore) on image sensors throughout 2023. It hopes to gain around 60 percent of the CMOS image sensor market by 2025.

A recent report suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro series might feature an 8P lens, which would be an upgrade from the 7P lens featured on the iPhone 14 Pro models. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro Max — expected to debut as the iPhone 15 Ultra — is said to get a periscope camera with 10x optical zoom.

In related news., the iPhone 15 Pro might sport a titanium frame and rounded edges. The handset could also feature solid-state buttons and three Taptic engines.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.