Technology News
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second Highest Pace on Record in US

Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US

Companies from Microsoft to Amazon.com and Goldman Sachs Group cut thousands of jobs last month in a bid to ride out a demand downturn.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2023 23:12 IST
Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US

The layoffs impacted 1,02,943 workers, a more than two-fold jump from December

Highlights
  • Consumer, corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation
  • Push to correct pandemic excesses has been most evident in tech sector
  • Tech firms slashed 41,829 jobs last month, the highest across industries

Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.

The layoffs impacted 1,02,943 workers, a more than two-fold jump from December and an over five-times surge from a year earlier, according to the report from employment firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Companies from Microsoft to Amazon.com and Goldman Sachs Group cut thousands of jobs last month in a bid to ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

"We're now on the other side of the hiring frenzy of the pandemic years," said Andrew Challenger, labor expert and Senior Vice President of the employment firm. "Companies are preparing for an economic slowdown, cutting workforce and slowing hiring."

The push to correct pandemic excesses has been most evident in the tech sector, which slashed 41,829 jobs last month, the highest across industries.

Retailers, second after tech, cut 13,000 positions in January, compared with virtually no layoffs a year earlier. Financial firms, meanwhile, shed 10,603 jobs last month, up from 696 roles a year earlier.

With the Federal Reserve expected to continue on its rate-hiking path to stamp down inflation that is still on the higher side after several rounds of rate increases, analysts said more layoffs could be in store for US companies.

"For companies that ramped up headcount over the past few years, they will likely shrink their workforce as the economy is headed towards a rough patch," OANDA analyst Edward Moya said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

NHRC Chief Calls for Strict Laws for Unlawful Internet Behaviour, Cyber Crimes
India Among Top 3 Nations Contributing Active Users Growth for Facebook: Meta
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23 Plus and S23 First Look in Hindi: साल की धमाकेदार शुरुआत!

Related Stories

Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Realme's Coca-Cola Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  4. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T Launched: Check Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  6. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. India Among Top 3 Nations Contributing Active Users Growth for Facebook: Meta
  2. Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US
  3. NHRC Chief Calls for Strict Laws for Unlawful Internet Behaviour, Cyber Crimes
  4. Delhi Police Seized 348 Mobile Phones in Jails in Last 2.5 Months
  5. ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App, Estimated to Have Gained 100 Million Monthly Active Users in January: Study
  6. TRAI to Meet Jio, Airtel and Other Telcos on February 17 to Discuss Plan for Improvement in Services
  7. Ransomware Attack on Data Firm ION Said to Take Days to Fix
  8. Reliance Retail to Accept Digital Rupee CBDC for Payments in Mumbai Amid India’s Silence on Crypto
  9. OnePlus Ace 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 7; Specifications and Features Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series India Pricing Announced: See Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.