Technology News

NHRC Chief Calls for Strict Laws for Unlawful Internet Behaviour, Cyber Crimes

Cyberspace was being used for infringing civil and human rights and violating individual privacy, the NHRC Chief added.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 February 2023 22:42 IST
NHRC Chief Calls for Strict Laws for Unlawful Internet Behaviour, Cyber Crimes

Many countries have amended their laws "specifically to deal with cyber crimes, he said

Highlights
  • Cyber security is key to fight cyber crime, preservation of human rights
  • Cyber space is causing breach of privacy of online personalities
  • India is third in cyber threats and second in targeted attacks

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice (Retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Thursday called for a stringent law to deal with "unlawful Internet behaviour and cyber crimes." He was speaking after the inauguration of the 25th All India Forensic Science Conference at the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar.

"It is necessary to promote cyber ethics. And there should be stringent legislation by the government to penalise and punish unlawful Internet behaviour and cyber crimes," the former Supreme Court judge said.

Many countries have amended their laws "specifically to deal with cyber crimes along with the advent of newer kinds of crimes," he said.

Freedom of expression applicable for "social media and cyber space" is not "larger" than what is granted to individuals or the media, Mishra said.

"Freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution given to the media or individuals is the same as that given to the social media or the cyberspace, it is not larger than that...So there should be stringent legislation to deal with cyber crime. We need to deal with misuse very sternly," he said.

Cyberspace was being used for infringing civil and human rights and violating individual privacy, the former judge added.

"Cyber space is causing breach of privacy of online personalities and infringing the right to live with dignity. Cyber security is the key to fight cyber crime and preservation of human rights. Global studies indicate India is third in cyber threats and second in targeted attacks," he said. 

 

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cyber crimes, internet activity, NHRC
Delhi Police Seized 348 Mobile Phones in Jails in Last 2.5 Months
Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US
Featured video of the day
How Apps are Enabling Truckers and Shippers

Related Stories

NHRC Chief Calls for Strict Laws for Unlawful Internet Behaviour, Cyber Crimes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Realme's Coca-Cola Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price Slashed Post Galaxy S23 Launch: Check New Price
  4. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T Launched: Check Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  6. These Noise Wireless Earbuds With ANC Cost Less Than Rs. 2,000
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Amazfit GTR Mini Design, Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. India Among Top 3 Nations Contributing Active Users Growth for Facebook: Meta
  2. Microsoft, Amazon, Other Tech Firms Cut Jobs at Second-Highest Pace on Record in US
  3. NHRC Chief Calls for Strict Laws for Unlawful Internet Behaviour, Cyber Crimes
  4. Delhi Police Seized 348 Mobile Phones in Jails in Last 2.5 Months
  5. ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing App, Estimated to Have Gained 100 Million Monthly Active Users in January: Study
  6. TRAI to Meet Jio, Airtel and Other Telcos on February 17 to Discuss Plan for Improvement in Services
  7. Ransomware Attack on Data Firm ION Said to Take Days to Fix
  8. Reliance Retail to Accept Digital Rupee CBDC for Payments in Mumbai Amid India’s Silence on Crypto
  9. OnePlus Ace 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 7; Specifications and Features Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series India Pricing Announced: See Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.