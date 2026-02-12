Technology News
English Edition

Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Baseline Security Mode to Limit Unsigned Apps and Drivers

Alongside Baseline Security Mode, Microsoft also announced plans to improve how Windows communicates security-related information to users.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 February 2026 14:33 IST
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Baseline Security Mode to Limit Unsigned Apps and Drivers

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows Baseline Security Mode can restrict the system to running only properly signed apps and drivers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft is testing stricter security defaults in Windows 11
  • The move builds on driver signing enforcement tools
  • The secure-by-default changes will roll out gradually
Advertisement

Microsoft is working on changes to make Windows 11 more secure by default by limiting the apps and drivers that can run on the operating system. The Redmond-based tech giant is exploring a configuration where only properly signed applications and drivers would be allowed to execute on the system, unless users manually toggle the setting. This move is part of Microsoft's broader push to strengthen Windows security in response to rising threats.

Windows Baseline Security Mode

At the centre of Microsoft's announcement is a new feature called Windows Baseline Security Mode. As the company describes it, the new mode is s a configuration that enables a strong set of recommended security settings by default, particularly for new devices and fresh installations.

When enabled, Windows Baseline Security Mode can restrict the system to running only properly signed and trusted apps and drivers. The tech giant says this ensures that software must carry valid digital signatures from verified publishers to execute, helping reduce the risk of malware delivered through unsigned executables or compromised drivers.

Microsoft says this approach builds on existing technologies such as driver signing enforcement and application control policies, but packages them into a more accessible, default-ready security baseline.

Alongside Baseline Security Mode, Microsoft also announced plans to improve how Windows communicates security-related information to users. This includes clearer prompts when apps or drivers attempt to make system-level changes, as well as better visibility into whether software is digitally signed and verified.

The company emphasised that user consent should be informed and meaningful, not buried in confusing dialogs. Microsoft aims to reduce opportunities for malicious actors to exploit system weaknesses by modernising legacy components and tightening how unsigned drivers are handled.

The tech giant did not provide a firm rollout timeline but indicated that these changes will be introduced gradually through updates to Windows 11. The company said its broader objective is to make Windows “secure by default,” while maintaining compatibility and user choice.

More details about Windows Baseline Security Mode and related protections are expected to surface in upcoming Windows Insider builds and future updates.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Highguard Developer Wildlight Entertainment Announces Layoffs After Player Numbers Decline

Related Stories

Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Baseline Security Mode to Limit Unsigned Apps and Drivers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Apple's Latest iPhone Update Makes It Easier to Switch from an Android
  3. Qualcomm Hints That Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Might Feature a Snapdragon SoC
  4. Xiaomi 18, Vivo X500 Launch Timelines, Chip Details Leaked Ahead of Debut
  5. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Listed on UAE's TDRA Database, Might Launch Soon
  6. Microsoft Announces Plans to Make Windows 11 Secure by Default
  7. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  8. Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork-Like Feature for iOS
  9. Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Be Available via These E-Commerce Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 18 Tipped to Feature Larger 6.4-inch Display, 200-Megapixel Periscope Telephoto Camera
  2. Adobe, Audible, Ford and Others Team Up With OpenAI to Show Ads in ChatGPT
  3. Microsoft Announces Windows 11 Baseline Security Mode to Limit Unsigned Apps and Drivers
  4. Qualcomm Seemingly Confirms Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Will Feature a Snapdragon Chipset
  5. Highguard Developer Wildlight Entertainment Announces Layoffs After Player Numbers Decline
  6. Spammers Targeted Indian Users With Over 4,100 Crore Calls and 12,903 Crore Messages in 2025, Truecaller Says
  7. WhatsApp Says Russia Attempted to ‘Fully Block’ Service Months After Partial Ban
  8. Anthropic Reportedly Working on a Claude Cowork-Like Feature for iOS
  9. Honor X6d Launched With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,260mAh Battery: Price, Features
  10. Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »