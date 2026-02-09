The next-gen Xbox is believed to be targeting a 2027 launch, with AMD CEO Lisa Su recently suggesting that the console is on track to release next year. Microsoft, however, hasn't “fully internally committed” to that launch window, according to a new report. The Xbox parent is reportedly considering 2027 as the “best case scenario” for the launch of its next-generation console. Additionally, the company is said to be working with other OEMs to bring more Xbox hardware options to consumers.

A Windows Central report has shed light on Microsoft's plans for its next home console, including potential third-party options from OEMs, like Asus' ROG Xbox Ally handhelds. As per the report, the company hasn't locked down a 2027 launch window for the next-gen Xbox. Microsoft is instead said to be prioritising delivering a polished Windows experience on the console.

That doesn't mean that the next-generation Xbox home console will not launch in 2027 in any circumstance. Microsoft reportedly considers a launch next year the “best case scenario”. But the focus is on making the overhauled Xbox experience a smooth one.

Microsoft is talking to OEMs about making Xbox hardware

Xbox Hardware Options from Other OEMs

The report also claimed that Microsoft was working with OEMs such as Asus to manufacture a wide range of options for next-gen Xbox across different price points. Like the two ROG Xbox Ally models, we could see Xbox-branded hardware from other companies. These could include premium models priced above the standard Xbox from Microsoft and low-spec models that are more affordable.

Microsoft reportedly has not finalised a price point for the next-gen Xbox, but has confirmed its next console will be a “very premium, very high-end curated experience”.

Despite plans for Xbox hardware options from other OEMs, Microsoft is not abandoning its own hardware plans. In addition to the next-gen Xbox, the company reportedly still wants to make a first-party Xbox handheld at some point.

Next-Gen Xbox

The next Xbox is widely believed to be a PC/console hybrid running Windows with a console-like interface on top. Microsoft has said the next-gen Xbox experience will not be “locked to a single store or tied to one device,” and third-party digital storefronts like Steam and Epic Games Store will likely be supported.

Last week, Epic Games said it was planning to make the Epic Games Store available on the next-gen Xbox home console “on day one”.

Both the PS6 and the next-gen Xbox are rumoured to launch in 2027, but recent reports have claimed that the 10th generation of consoles could be delayed due to rising memory and storage prices amidst AI demand. Last month, an industry analyst claimed Sony was planning to extend the PS5's life cycle, which could delay the PS6 beyond 2028.

At its latest earnings call, chipmaker AMD, which is developing the custom SoC for both the PS6 and the next-gen Xbox, suggested that Microsoft's 10th generation home console was on track to release in 2027.