Amazon Ready to Take on Microsoft with AI Content Licensing Hub: Report

Amazon is reportedly planning to launch an artificial intelligence (AI) content marketplace to provide a common ground for publishers and AI developers. As per the report, the project could be headed by the Seattle-based tech giant's cloud computing division Amazon Web Services (AWS). The project is said to be at the discussion stage currently, and it is unclear how much progress has been made around it. Notably, last week, Microsoft formally introduced its own marketplace to let AI players quickly access licensed content while content publishers get paid for it.

Amazon Reportedly Planning an AI Content Marketplace

According to The Information, Amazon has started internal discussions on launching an AI content marketplace. The concept of a marketplace where publishers, as well as AI companies and developers, can come together to speed up the process of licensing content has been brought up several times in recent months.

Many AI companies have shown an interest towards ethically procuring data from publishers to train their large language models (LLMs), after multiple firms faced lawsuits for using copyrighted content without permission. However, the licensing process can often be complicated and lengthy, requiring legal scrutiny. This makes acquiring a large volume of data quickly unfeasible.

While some AI companies have struck deals with news publishers, the number of such deals remains minuscule. Some have argued that a marketplace where publishers register content, set the terms for licensing, and receive immediate payment on the basis of usage in return for immediate access could help both publishers and AI developers.

As per the report, the tech giant has started discussing the plans to launch an AI content marketplace internally. Citing unnamed sources familiar with the project, the publication claimed that AWS shared slides about the project internally, ahead of its conference. The slides reportedly mention the AI content marketplace, and also reference adding the division's core AI tools to the platform. Some of the tools mentioned reportedly include Bedrock and Quick Suite.

It is unlikely that the company will make an announcement regarding this at its conference, but given how Microsoft has already launched its marketplace and has onboarded both publishers and AI firms, Amazon would likely want to make the announcement as soon as possible.