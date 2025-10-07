Navi UPI, which was initially launched in India in August 2023, has rolled out two new features, including biometric authentication and simplified onboarding for users. The new functionality was announced at the Global Fintech Festival 2025 on Tuesday. Navi UPI's latest update enables users to verify transactions using their phone's fingerprint or facial recognition, removing the need to enter a PIN. With this implementation, the company claims that Navi UPI is the first UPI platform in India to offer biometric-based payments at scale, aiming to streamline transactions and enhance user convenience.

Navi UPI Introduces Biometric Payments at Global Fintech Festival 2025

Support for biometric authentication and a simpler signup process for users in India were the most noteworthy announcements made by the company on Tuesday. These biometric-authenticated payments will be available to all users of the app, not just a limited test group, according to the company.

Biometric authentication on the Navi UPI app lets users authenticate transactions using biometric authentication, which means they can use their fingerprint or facial recognition to make a purchase.

Unlike traditional UPI transactions that require entering a PIN for every payment, Navi App's system now lets users authorise transactions directly through their device's built-in biometric sensors.

Navi UPI's new biometric authentication feature claims to use secure, OS-native technology. Authentication occurs within the phone's secure environment, keeping personal data on the device.

The feature is said to be designed to reduce failed transactions, simplify the payment process, and provide additional protection against phishing and social engineering, the company added in a press release.

The company added that all Navi UPI users have the option to enable or disable biometric authentication at any time within the app.

The Navi UPI app has also introduced a simplified onboarding process for new UPI accounts, reducing the number of steps and improving auto-verification. The update is said to allow new users to set up their accounts and begin transactions more quickly.

Both biometric authentication and simplified onboarding features for Navi UPI are rolling out gradually on Android and iOS and will reach all users soon, the company said.